Free Palestine

Date:

Saturday, October 04, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Justice Coalition

Email:

Location Details:

Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz

The Palestine Justice Coalition invites local peace activists to join our weekly vigil at Ocean and Water on Saturdays, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide. We gather on the wide sidewalk in front of Starbucks (being conscientious about pedestrian access to pass on the sidewalk and corner curb cutouts) and park in the adjacent County Building parking lot.