From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

SF Mayor Lurie's Push for Amazon Gateway Project by Prologis Billionaire Hamid Moghadam by LVP SF Mayor Lurie's billionaire pal Hamid Moghadam who is CEO of Prologis is building the Gateway Project at the present location of the Amazon warehouse in the Bayview. Protesters rallied against the project at the San Francisco Planning Commission meeting and opposed it because it will contaminate their community and also will be an Amazon facility that opposes the right of workers to have a union.



Prior to a San Francisco City and County Planning Committee meeting, Hunters Point Bayview community activists rallied outside SF City Hall on September 25, 2025 to protest the planned massive Amazon warehouse in the Bayview being built by Prologis. The project is being pushed by Hamid Moghadam, a billionaire crony of SF Mayor Daniel Lurie who is the Prologis CEO and on a committee called Partnership for San Francisco set up by Lurie. He makes $25 million a year and is known as "Amazon's landlord" because of his many projects for Amazon. Prologis serves as a landlord, developer, and partner for Amazon for projects not only in the US but around the world.



Community residents talked about how this project will continue to contaminate and sicken the resident of the most heavily polluted district in San Francisco. In a 2023 analysis, the California Air Quality Resource Board estimated the SF Gateway could add more than 6,000 daily vehicle trips to current levels on “local roadways.”



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie walked through the middle of the rally but would not answer questions about the project and his relationship with Hamid Moghadam and Amazon. The Planning Commission supported the project with a vote of 4 to 3 and forwarded it to the Board of Supervisors. SF Supervisors Walton, Engardio, Fielder, Chen and Melgar are also supporting the project being built by Prologis but will likely being leased to Amazon.



The property presently contains the San Francisco Amazon facility and Modhadam has said he will build the new project with union labor. He has received the support of the San Francisco Building & Construction Trades leadership and executive director Rudy Gonzalez.



During the hearing SFBCTC Executive Secretary Rudy Gonzalez denied that the project would include an Amazon warehouse since he said he opposed Amazon's 7th St project and said that Prologis was a good company to do business with and supported the community with the Gateway Project.



The SFBCT and San Francisco Labor Council also supported the largest developer in the US Lennar building condos on top of the contaminated radioactive Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island which used to be a training naval base for testing live radioactive material for training to survive a nuclear war. The San Francisco Labor Council received a $500,000 grant from Lennar for supporting the Hunters Point shipyard condo project which continues to contaminate thousands of Hunters Point and Bayview residents.



The Teamsters union has also opposed the exemptions that the Gateway Project is getting that would allow Amazon to use this Prologis facility.



According to the San Francisco Chronicle.



“The teamsters are working hard to make sure billion-dollar delivery companies like Amazon and autonomous vehicle companies like Waymo, follow the rules like everybody else,” said Teamster International Vice President Peter Finn.



He pointed to Amazon’s ongoing refusal to bargain with workers seeking union recognition from the company at its existing San Francisco warehouse. Finn views the parcel delivery allowance that’s baked into the Gateway special use district as wiping away regulations that give the city leverage against Amazon and other companies.



“Why should the city reward that bad behavior with a sweetheart deal?” Finn said. “Prologis may own the buildings, but it’s companies like Amazon that lease the space — and it’s their workers who deserve respect, not retaliation.



We support development that lifts up working people, not one that sidelines them.”



Additional Media:



Gateway From Hell! SF Mayor Lurie & Billionaire Crony Push Union Busting Amazon's Racist Plan To Increase Poisoning Of San Francisco Bay View Hunters Point Residents & Workers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZZXhGvyOto



Gateway from Hell & Prologis

https://sfbayview.com/2025/09/gateway-from-hell/



SF Planning Commission Discussion & 9/25/25 Vote On Prologis Gateway Project In Bayview

https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/50819?view_id=20&redirect=true



How to Stop an Amazon Warehouse From Taking Over Your Town



Prologis, The Industrial Giant Known as "Amazon's Landlord"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAjCXvJ35T0



Explosive Demolition of Toxic Buildings at Hunters Point

https://westsideobserver.com/25/8-explosive-demolitions-further-endanger-bayview-residents.php



Stop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! SF Hunters Point Community Residents & Advocates Speak Out

https://youtu.be/zez66ZLmnFU



SF Grand Jury 2010-2011 Report On Hunters Point

https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/13405?view_id=11&redirect=true



Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai



https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8



$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net SF Mayor Lurie's Push For Amazon Warehouse By Prologis Billionaire Hamid Moghadam Faces ProtestPrior to a San Francisco City and County Planning Committee meeting, Hunters Point Bayview community activists rallied outside SF City Hall on September 25, 2025 to protest the planned massive Amazon warehouse in the Bayview being built by Prologis. The project is being pushed by Hamid Moghadam, a billionaire crony of SF Mayor Daniel Lurie who is the Prologis CEO and on a committee called Partnership for San Francisco set up by Lurie. He makes $25 million a year and is known as "Amazon's landlord" because of his many projects for Amazon. Prologis serves as a landlord, developer, and partner for Amazon for projects not only in the US but around the world.Community residents talked about how this project will continue to contaminate and sicken the resident of the most heavily polluted district in San Francisco. In a 2023 analysis, the California Air Quality Resource Board estimated the SF Gateway could add more than 6,000 daily vehicle trips to current levels on “local roadways.”San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie walked through the middle of the rally but would not answer questions about the project and his relationship with Hamid Moghadam and Amazon. The Planning Commission supported the project with a vote of 4 to 3 and forwarded it to the Board of Supervisors. SF Supervisors Walton, Engardio, Fielder, Chen and Melgar are also supporting the project being built by Prologis but will likely being leased to Amazon.The property presently contains the San Francisco Amazon facility and Modhadam has said he will build the new project with union labor. He has received the support of the San Francisco Building & Construction Trades leadership and executive director Rudy Gonzalez.During the hearing SFBCTC Executive Secretary Rudy Gonzalez denied that the project would include an Amazon warehouse since he said he opposed Amazon's 7th St project and said that Prologis was a good company to do business with and supported the community with the Gateway Project.The SFBCT and San Francisco Labor Council also supported the largest developer in the US Lennar building condos on top of the contaminated radioactive Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island which used to be a training naval base for testing live radioactive material for training to survive a nuclear war. The San Francisco Labor Council received a $500,000 grant from Lennar for supporting the Hunters Point shipyard condo project which continues to contaminate thousands of Hunters Point and Bayview residents.The Teamsters union has also opposed the exemptions that the Gateway Project is getting that would allow Amazon to use this Prologis facility.According to the San Francisco Chronicle.“The teamsters are working hard to make sure billion-dollar delivery companies like Amazon and autonomous vehicle companies like Waymo, follow the rules like everybody else,” said Teamster International Vice President Peter Finn.He pointed to Amazon’s ongoing refusal to bargain with workers seeking union recognition from the company at its existing San Francisco warehouse. Finn views the parcel delivery allowance that’s baked into the Gateway special use district as wiping away regulations that give the city leverage against Amazon and other companies.“Why should the city reward that bad behavior with a sweetheart deal?” Finn said. “Prologis may own the buildings, but it’s companies like Amazon that lease the space — and it’s their workers who deserve respect, not retaliation.We support development that lifts up working people, not one that sidelines them.”Additional Media:Gateway From Hell! SF Mayor Lurie & Billionaire Crony Push Union Busting Amazon's Racist Plan To Increase Poisoning Of San Francisco Bay View Hunters Point Residents & WorkersGateway from Hell & PrologisSF Planning Commission Discussion & 9/25/25 Vote On Prologis Gateway Project In BayviewHow to Stop an Amazon Warehouse From Taking Over Your Town https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HEHkGKccS8 Prologis, The Industrial Giant Known as "Amazon's Landlord"Explosive Demolition of Toxic Buildings at Hunters PointStop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! SF Hunters Point Community Residents & Advocates Speak OutSF Grand Jury 2010-2011 Report On Hunters PointCorruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files ChargesProduction of Labor Video Project For more information: https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA

§ The Majority Of The San Francisco Planning Commission Are Shills For Lurie & Billionaires by LVP The San Francisco City Planning Commission is controlled by the billionaires and speculators who really run San Francisco. They are pushing gentrification of neighborhoods and also part of systemic environmental racism. The Planning Commission and SF City Planning Department officials pushing the project ignored the report that over 6,000 trucks will be moving in and out of the warehouse creating large amounts of toxins. Speakers talked about the history of environmental racism in Hunters Bayview and this Commission mostly picked by billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie and former Mayor London Breed. At the Planning Commission they voted against all the residents of San Francisco for developers and billionaire corporations like AT&T which wanted to put a major wi-fi tower next to Glen Park. https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA

§ Community Activists Protested Mayor Lurie's Gateway Project by LVP Community activists rallied on the steps of SF City Hall to oppose the Prologis Gateway Project which they say will further contaminate the community. https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA

§ Billionaire Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam Is A Crony Of SF Mayor Daniel Lurie by LVP Prologis CEO billionaire developer is know as "Amazon's Landlord" yet at the Planning Commission none of the Commissioners asked who will be using the trucking the major warehouse terminal which will bring 6,000 trucks to the facility. https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA

§ SF Politicians Supporting Union Busting Racist Bezos by LVP San Francisco Democratic Party politicians are fully behind the project that will allow union buster Bezos to build a major warehouse in San Francisco. Mayor Daniel Lurie who refused to meeting with Black City employees has refused to meet with Bayview residents to talk with them about the project and instead spends his time with other billionaires who he is representing. https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA

§ San Francisco Amazon Workers Still Fighting For A Contract by LVP San Francisco Amazon workers voted to join the Teamsters union and want a contract. Bezos and the US government which he controls is refusing to negotiate and allow them to get union recognition. He is being helped by Mayor Daniel Lurie and the San Francisco Supervisors who are supporting the project despite knowing that Prologis is directly connected to Amazon and Jeff Bezos in the US and around the world. https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA

§ Stop Prologis NOW! by LVP Community members are angry that the Planning Commission, SF Mayor and Board of Supervisors are again allowing another polluting facility in the Bayview which already has the highest rates of asthma, cancer and other diseases in the City. https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA

§ Profit and Deaths For Amazon Jeff Bezo's Profits by LVP Thousands of workers have been injured and terrorized by the working conditions at Amazon in order to enrich Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and other billionaires. Now Mayor Lurie and the Board of Supervisors are helping to allow him to build a major complex in San Francisco despite his union busting racist record. https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA