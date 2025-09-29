From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Mayor Lurie's Push for Amazon Gateway Project by Prologis Billionaire Hamid Moghadam
SF Mayor Lurie's billionaire pal Hamid Moghadam who is CEO of Prologis is building the Gateway Project at the present location of the Amazon warehouse in the Bayview. Protesters rallied against the project at the San Francisco Planning Commission meeting and opposed it because it will contaminate their community and also will be an Amazon facility that opposes the right of workers to have a union.
SF Mayor Lurie's Push For Amazon Warehouse By Prologis Billionaire Hamid Moghadam Faces Protest
Prior to a San Francisco City and County Planning Committee meeting, Hunters Point Bayview community activists rallied outside SF City Hall on September 25, 2025 to protest the planned massive Amazon warehouse in the Bayview being built by Prologis. The project is being pushed by Hamid Moghadam, a billionaire crony of SF Mayor Daniel Lurie who is the Prologis CEO and on a committee called Partnership for San Francisco set up by Lurie. He makes $25 million a year and is known as "Amazon's landlord" because of his many projects for Amazon. Prologis serves as a landlord, developer, and partner for Amazon for projects not only in the US but around the world.
Community residents talked about how this project will continue to contaminate and sicken the resident of the most heavily polluted district in San Francisco. In a 2023 analysis, the California Air Quality Resource Board estimated the SF Gateway could add more than 6,000 daily vehicle trips to current levels on “local roadways.”
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie walked through the middle of the rally but would not answer questions about the project and his relationship with Hamid Moghadam and Amazon. The Planning Commission supported the project with a vote of 4 to 3 and forwarded it to the Board of Supervisors. SF Supervisors Walton, Engardio, Fielder, Chen and Melgar are also supporting the project being built by Prologis but will likely being leased to Amazon.
The property presently contains the San Francisco Amazon facility and Modhadam has said he will build the new project with union labor. He has received the support of the San Francisco Building & Construction Trades leadership and executive director Rudy Gonzalez.
During the hearing SFBCTC Executive Secretary Rudy Gonzalez denied that the project would include an Amazon warehouse since he said he opposed Amazon's 7th St project and said that Prologis was a good company to do business with and supported the community with the Gateway Project.
The SFBCT and San Francisco Labor Council also supported the largest developer in the US Lennar building condos on top of the contaminated radioactive Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island which used to be a training naval base for testing live radioactive material for training to survive a nuclear war. The San Francisco Labor Council received a $500,000 grant from Lennar for supporting the Hunters Point shipyard condo project which continues to contaminate thousands of Hunters Point and Bayview residents.
The Teamsters union has also opposed the exemptions that the Gateway Project is getting that would allow Amazon to use this Prologis facility.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle.
“The teamsters are working hard to make sure billion-dollar delivery companies like Amazon and autonomous vehicle companies like Waymo, follow the rules like everybody else,” said Teamster International Vice President Peter Finn.
He pointed to Amazon’s ongoing refusal to bargain with workers seeking union recognition from the company at its existing San Francisco warehouse. Finn views the parcel delivery allowance that’s baked into the Gateway special use district as wiping away regulations that give the city leverage against Amazon and other companies.
“Why should the city reward that bad behavior with a sweetheart deal?” Finn said. “Prologis may own the buildings, but it’s companies like Amazon that lease the space — and it’s their workers who deserve respect, not retaliation.
We support development that lifts up working people, not one that sidelines them.”
Additional Media:
Gateway From Hell! SF Mayor Lurie & Billionaire Crony Push Union Busting Amazon's Racist Plan To Increase Poisoning Of San Francisco Bay View Hunters Point Residents & Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZZXhGvyOto
Gateway from Hell & Prologis
https://sfbayview.com/2025/09/gateway-from-hell/
SF Planning Commission Discussion & 9/25/25 Vote On Prologis Gateway Project In Bayview
https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/50819?view_id=20&redirect=true
How to Stop an Amazon Warehouse From Taking Over Your Town https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HEHkGKccS8
Prologis, The Industrial Giant Known as "Amazon's Landlord"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAjCXvJ35T0
Explosive Demolition of Toxic Buildings at Hunters Point
https://westsideobserver.com/25/8-explosive-demolitions-further-endanger-bayview-residents.php
Stop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! SF Hunters Point Community Residents & Advocates Speak Out
https://youtu.be/zez66ZLmnFU
SF Grand Jury 2010-2011 Report On Hunters Point
https://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/player/clip/13405?view_id=11&redirect=true
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/1sWiS7T9NoA
