Film Screening: AMREEKA
Date:
Sunday, October 05, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
AACC
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center in San Jose
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2
San Jose, CA 95124
The Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley is excited to present a film screening of
AMREEKA
Life's best adventures are journeys of the heart.
Sunday, October 5th, 2025 at 6:30pm-8:30pm
MUST WATCH FILM
Film description: The film follows a recently divorced single mother, Muna, living in Bethlehem and her teenage son, Fadi, on their journey for a brighter and safer future. With the Israeli occupation as a backdrop, the Muna and Fadi face many obstacles living in the West Bank, from the occupation itself and the daily challenges of life - including running into her ex-husbands' skinnier girlfriend. The Mother-Son duo make the decision to immigrate to the United States with dreams of a brighter and safer future but are met with a different set of challenges and cultural differences. The film includes serious topics, including the Israeli Occupation and the Iraq War, that are still relevant today mixed in with some humor and family moments reminding us that starting a new life in an unknown country is harder than ever imagined.
Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HUtLSSm7sY
All are welcome — Please bring a friend, colleague, family member and your neighbor.
Location: Arab American Cultural Center
EVENT IS FREE, Donations are encouraged ($10-20 per ticket suggested) and will be sent to UNRWA USA.
Film was release in 2009, directed by Cherien Dabis
Biography: Cherien Dabis is a critically acclaimed and award winning Palestinian American film and television director, writer, and actress. Born in the U.S. and raised in Ohio and Jordan, Dabis studied film at Columbia University's School of the Arts.
Dabis got her start with her debut feature Amreeka, which she wrote and directed. The film premiered at Sundance in 2009 and went on to win the coveted FIPRESCI International Critics Prize in the Director's Fortnight at Cannes. It won a dozen more international awards and was nominated for a Best Picture Gotham Award, 3 Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Picture, and named one of the Top Ten Independent Films of the Year by the National Board of Review. It landed Dabis on Variety's "Ten Directors to Watch" list that same year. Dabis made history when the film broke records in its theatrical release by becoming the most-screened Arab-directed film in US-cinema history.
A true multi-hyphenate, Dabis is known for standout episodic directing work on Emmy award-winning television shows such as Hulu's "Ramy" and Netflix's "Ozark," as well as her writing and acting for television. Past writing credits include "Empire," "Quantico," and "The L Word" and in the world of acting, she just wrapped on Scott Z. Burns' upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series "Extrapolations.'' Next, she will appear as a recurring guest star on "Mo," comedian Mo Amer's new half hour comedy for Netflix.- IMDb mini biography by: Anonymous
This event is co-sponsored by:
- San Jose Peace & Justice Center
- If Americans Knew (http://www.IfAmericansKnew.org)
- Soul of My Soul
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/Amreeka25
