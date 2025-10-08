Webinar: Gaza, China & the Fight for Humanity

Date:

Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

This webinar with Charles Xu will explore the deep-rooted solidarity between China and Palestine, tracing how their struggles have long been intertwined in the fight against imperialism. Drawing from his Qiao Collective article, Charles will unpack how China, especially during the Mao era, offered political, material, and ideological support for Palestinian liberation. He’ll show how this relationship was built on the shared revolutionary principles of two peoples resisting foreign domination and occupation.



The conversation will place this solidarity in today’s urgent context: the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people, carried out with U.S. weapons and funding, alongside Washington’s escalating push for war on China. Both Palestine and China face the full weight of U.S. imperial strategy: Palestine through occupation and ethnic cleansing, and China through economic warfare, military encirclement, and an unrelenting propaganda campaign.



By examining the history and present of China–Palestine solidarity, Charles will challenge the false narratives used to divide these struggles. He will show how their unity points toward a broader global front against imperialism that refuses to be complicit in genocide, resists the drive to war, and works toward a shared future of humanity built on sovereignty, dignity, and peace for all peoples.

