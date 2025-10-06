From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Pacific Grove: Earth’s Greatest Enemy - new film by Abby Martin
Date:
Monday, October 06, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA.
Earth’s Greatest Enemy is a documentary film from journalist/activist Abby Martin. It uncovers a shocking blind spot in the climate conversation: the global U.S. military empire. Doors open 6:30 pm. Film starts at 7 pm. Q&A follows. Free film screening. Donations are appreciated.
Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is revealed here as the world’s single largest institutional polluter, spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe. Combining investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities, the film challenges audiences to rethink the hidden costs of global militarization and its planetary consequences. Provocative, urgent, and eye-opening, this documentary will change how you see the military and environmentalism.
Learn more about the film and watch the trailer at EarthsGreatestEnemy.com
Sponsored by Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch.
This is part of the Veterans For Peace national WAKE UP to CLIMATE CRISIS and NO MAS TOUR. Find details at https://www.veteransforpeace.org/take-action/climatecrisis/wake-climate-crisis-tour
Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is revealed here as the world’s single largest institutional polluter, spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe. Combining investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities, the film challenges audiences to rethink the hidden costs of global militarization and its planetary consequences. Provocative, urgent, and eye-opening, this documentary will change how you see the military and environmentalism.
Learn more about the film and watch the trailer at EarthsGreatestEnemy.com
Sponsored by Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch.
This is part of the Veterans For Peace national WAKE UP to CLIMATE CRISIS and NO MAS TOUR. Find details at https://www.veteransforpeace.org/take-action/climatecrisis/wake-climate-crisis-tour
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-movie-by-...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 29, 2025 1:02AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network