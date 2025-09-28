From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fascist dictator Trump is sending troops to Portland
Washington D.C. propaganda image of the convicted felon President Trump shows his desire to be a dictator, and much worse.
Fascist dictator Trump is sending troops to Portland
Convicted felon President Trump takes us closer to Martial Law
By Lynda Carson - September 28, 2025
The convicted felon President Trump is deploying National Guard troops to another city in the U.S., bringing us closer to Martial Law in our country. Some headlines below may help to shed some light about what has been happening in our country.
￼OregonLive.com, Trump suggests more US cities need National Guard but crime stats tell a different story, The Berkeley Beacon, Half a century later, Kent State massacre echoes life under Trump, witnesses say at Emerson retrospective, ￼WJBF, Fort Eisenhower shooting victim identified, Army National Guard soldier charged with murder, ABC7 Chicago, LA ICE raid: Protests intensify in Los Angeles after Trump deploys hundreds of National Guard troops, The Washington Post, National Guard member sought out extremists, planned attack on police, New Hampshire Bulletin, From Kent State to Los Angeles, using armed forces to police civilians is a high-risk strategy, Army Times, 2 kicked out of National Guard over white supremacist ties, American Oversight, American Oversight Sues for Records Related to White Supremacist Incidents in the Military, Newsweek, Pete Hegseth Accused of Being ‘White Supremacist’ By Civil Rights Lawyer, Esquire, Washington, D.C., Doesn’t Need More National Guard Troops, but States Are Sending Them Anyway, Army Times, Guardsman removed from DC mission after FBI said troop ‘expressed white supremacist ideology’ online, American Oversight, American Oversight v. Florida, Georgia, South Dakota, and Texas Army National Guards, and DOD — Incidents of White Supremacist or Pro-Nazi Activity Among National Guard Personnel, CBS News, Fellow National Guardsman told superiors Hegseth might be "insider threat" before Biden inauguration, The Trace, With Troops in Los Angeles, Echoes of the Kent State Massacre, WKRN News 2, Person flown to Nashville after shooting at Clarksville National Guard Armory, NBC News, Trump to deploy National Guard in Washington, D.C., as part of crime-fighting effort, Military.com, 4 Veterans and a National Guard Cadet Among Members of White Supremacist Group Arrested in Idaho, NBC4 Washington, Some DC leaders say they don't see improvement in crime amid National Guard deployment, WTOP, Military base shootings have ranged from altercations to workplace violence and terrorism, Newsweek, Pete Hegseth’s Fox News Colleagues React to ‘White Supremacist’ Accusation, Star Tribune, Morris: As a wave of shootings roils Minneapolis, leave the National Guard at home, Governing, From Kent State to L.A.: Echoes of a Dark Past in Protest Crackdown, Military.com, Military Base Shootings Have Ranged from Isolated Incidents to Workplace Violence and Terrorism, Larry Kotlikoff | Substack, Mr. Trump -- Redeploy the National Guard to America's Schools, Anadolu Ajansı, Trump orders National Guard, federal agencies to Memphis, Tennessee, Army Times, Guardsman charged in fatal shooting of soldier at Georgia base, Akron Beacon Journal, Survivor of 1970 shootings at Kent State sees parallels in Los Angeles protests, ￼France 24, LA unrest marks latest clash of US presidents, states over National Guard, U.S. News & World Report, Sending in the National Guard Has a Chilling Historical Precedent, Politico, FBI: Ohio National Guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology, The Trace, The Data Doesn’t Support Trump’s Justification for Deploying the National Guard, Arizona Mirror, An Arizona guardswoman and high school teacher was exposed as a neo-Nazi, Newsweek, Pete Hegseth Labeled Possible ‘Insider Threat’ by Army Guardsman, ￼NBC News, Pentagon report warns of threat from white supremacists inside the military, WOSU Public Media, FBI Investigating Ohio National Guardsman Over Alleged White Supremacist Posts, The New Republic, The U.S. Military Has a White Supremacy Problem
￼
￼Fascist white supremacist convicted felon President Trump to send troops to Portland.
The convicted felon President Trump is acting like a dictator, as he sends some 200 armed National Guard troops to allegedly confront some protesters in Portland, Oregon. Taking us another illegal step closer to Martial Law in our country, at some point the National Guard troops may eventually fire into a crowd of protesters just like they did in Kent State many years ago killing four protesters, and wounding nine others.
According to the BBC, in part they report, “The National Guard will be deployed to Portland, Oregon, for the next two months, following an order by US President Donald Trump.
At least 200 National Guard members will be deployed to the city to "protect federal property" where protests are "occurring or likely to occur", according to a memo sent by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday.
Trump on Saturday said he had authorised the use of "full force" if needed to suppress protests targeting immigration detention centres.”
In response, Oregon’s Attorney General has filed a federal lawsuit against the convicted felon President Trump’s administration. Apparently, the last thing that Portland needs presently are a bunch of Trump’s jackbooted stormtroopers running loose in the city threatening protesters with lethal deadly force.
Reportedly, in part a Portland local station says, “Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced Sunday that the state has filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that President Donald Trump unlawfully ordered 200 Oregon National Guard members into federal service for law enforcement duties.
The lawsuit, filed jointly by the State of Oregon and the City of Portland, disputes the legal foundation of the federal order. Named as defendants are Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and their respective agencies.
The legal action comes amid protests in Portland. Hundreds gathered Sunday at the waterfront to protest the Trump administration’s plan to deploy Guard troops here. Many joined a march led by Governor Tina Kotek and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson through downtown.
“We’re a beautiful, nonviolent city of great neighbors and we want to stay that way,” said Rhonda Adams, a protester at the waterfront. Kotek, speaking to the crowd, added, “You’re showing up for your neighbors and your community — this is what Oregon looks like.”
In a September 28, press release from the ALCU, in part it states, “PORTLAND, OR — Today, the Trump administration invoked Title 10, federalizing 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to deploy to Portland over Governor Tina Kotek’s objections.
On Saturday, the President falsely asserted that the city was “war ravaged” and directed the Secretary of Defense to send troops to “protect” ICE facilities purportedly “under siege” from "domestic terrorists.” Over the last week, the federal government has sent additional law enforcement agents to Portland. Meanwhile, state and local officials have emphasized that protests near the ICE facility in Portland have for months been small, peaceful, and “frequently sedate.”
This is the latest move in the Trump administration’s continued threats against American cities, including his deployment of armed federal agents and military troops to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Memphis. It follows the President’s recent memorandum baselessly labeling nonprofits and activists he disagrees with “domestic terrorists.”
The convicted felon President Trump has also threatened to send the National Guard to Chicago, New York, Seattle, Baltimore, San Francisco, Oakland, and other cities.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
