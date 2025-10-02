From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally at the Oakland Privacy Advisory Commission to STOP FLOCK!
Date:
Thursday, October 02, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stop Flock!
Location Details:
City Hall (OGP)
(Gather on the side entrance on 14th Street)
STOP the Massive Expansion of FLOCK in Oakland!
OPD is proposing to integrate hundreds of private cameras and license plate readers into a massive surveillance network using Flock - a company that actively collaborates with CBP, ICE, and Trump. As the list of data leaks grows, Oakland politicians are contemplating putting more of our data - and our undocumented neighbors - at risk.
Show up to the Privacy Advisory Commission and tell them Flock can't be trusted with our data!
You can also call in to the meeting using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85817209915 (begins at 5:00pm)
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 28, 2025 2:16PM
