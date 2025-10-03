Take Back Telegraph

Date:

Friday, October 03, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 AM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Josiah

Email:

Phone:

5105021486

Location Details:

Corner of Haste Ave and TELEGRAPH AVE, Berkeley

A street party with vendors and music dedicated to bring together people of all walks of life for a peaceful and pleasant cause. If we occupy the public spaces we will build a community that is more difficult to segment and destroy!