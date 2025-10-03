From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Take Back Telegraph
Date:
Friday, October 03, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 AM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Josiah
Email:
Phone:
5105021486
Location Details:
Corner of Haste Ave and TELEGRAPH AVE, Berkeley
A street party with vendors and music dedicated to bring together people of all walks of life for a peaceful and pleasant cause. If we occupy the public spaces we will build a community that is more difficult to segment and destroy!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/share/BAjpTuVMHT
