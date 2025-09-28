A labor rally was held for two LA transit bus drivers who were fired for saying that ICE should not be allowed on their buses because of the need to protect the safety of the riders. They won their jobs back and now they are fighting the 90 day suspension and for full back pay.

LA Labor Rally For SMART Bus Drivers Sean Broadbent & Jaime Colato Rodriquez Fight For Justice Against ICELA bus drivers & SMART rank and file union members Sean Broadbent and Jaime Colato Rodriquez called for stopping the carrying of ICE agents on the buses because of their concern for the safety of their passengers. Sean and Jaime are rank-and-file members of SMART (the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers) Local 1607. Union members with SMART 1607 and also with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1277 passed resolutions demanding the reinstatement of Sean and Jaime, calling for a rally against the ongoing attacks on union members and the immigrant community in LA, and calling on supporters to speak out at the LA Metro Board public comment to demand reinstatement of these workers facing retaliation and an end to LA city’s cooperation with Trump’s ICE.As a result of their speaking out about keeping ICE off the buses they were terminated. After astruggle in labor and the community they were rehired by the Transit Agency but now they are fighting against their 90 day suspension and full back pay.They rallied at the Transit Agency and were joined by other transit unionists and labor and community supporters.Additional Media:LA bus driver who vowed to shut doors on ICE speaks out after ‘retaliatory’ firing by MetroLA Metrosaid the bus operator wasn’t authorized to give an interview.LA bus operators vow to shut doors on ICE to keep immigrant riders safeBus operators and ridersaren’t waiting on Metro to enact protections for immigrants they’re sharing know-your-rightsinformation and shielding riders from ICE.Production of Labor Video Project