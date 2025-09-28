top
California Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

LA Labor Rally for SMART Bus Drivers Sean Broadbent & Jaime Colato Rodriquez Over ICE

by LVP
Sun, Sep 28, 2025 11:43AM
A labor rally was held for two LA transit bus drivers who were fired for saying that ICE should not be allowed on their buses because of the need to protect the safety of the riders. They won their jobs back and now they are fighting the 90 day suspension and for full back pay.
Labor Rally For LA Bus Drivers Who Stood Up To ICE
original image (2576x1808)
LA Labor Rally For SMART Bus Drivers Sean Broadbent & Jaime Colato Rodriquez Fight For Justice Against ICE

LA bus drivers & SMART rank and file union members Sean Broadbent and Jaime Colato Rodriquez called for stopping the carrying of ICE agents on the buses because of their concern for the safety of their passengers. Sean and Jaime are rank-and-file members of SMART (the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers) Local 1607. Union members with SMART 1607 and also with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1277 passed resolutions demanding the reinstatement of Sean and Jaime, calling for a rally against the ongoing attacks on union members and the immigrant community in LA, and calling on supporters to speak out at the LA Metro Board public comment to demand reinstatement of these workers facing retaliation and an end to LA city’s cooperation with Trump’s ICE.

As a result of their speaking out about keeping ICE off the buses they were terminated. After a
struggle in labor and the community they were rehired by the Transit Agency but now they are fighting against their 90 day suspension and full back pay.

They rallied at the Transit Agency and were joined by other transit unionists and labor and community supporters.

Additional Media:

LA bus driver who vowed to shut doors on ICE speaks out after ‘retaliatory’ firing by MetroLA Metro
said the bus operator wasn’t authorized to give an interview.
https://lapublicpress.org/2025/08/la-metro-ice-fired-retaliation-protest/

LA bus operators vow to shut doors on ICE to keep immigrant riders safeBus operators and riders
aren’t waiting on Metro to enact protections for immigrants they’re sharing know-your-rights
information and shielding riders from ICE.
https://lapublicpress.org/2025/07/la-bus-metro-ice-immigrants/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OsXk5BNypgA
§LA Smart Local 1607 LA Bus Driver Sean Broadbent
by LVP
Sun, Sep 28, 2025 11:43AM
LA Smart Local 1607 LA Bus Driver Sean Broadbent
original image (958x1328)
LA SMART Local 1607 bus Driver Sean Broadbent opposed allowing ICE agents on LA buses to protect the passengers safety. He and fellow bus driver Jaime Colato Rodriquez were terminated and after fight got their jobs back.
https://youtu.be/OsXk5BNypgA
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
