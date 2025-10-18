NO KINGS Monterey

Date:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

No Kings

Location Details:

Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey

In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings.



Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and stronger. “NO KINGS” is more than just a slogan—it’s the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, carried by millions in chants and on posters, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together.



The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Grow our movement and join us.



A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.