NO KINGS Pajaro Valley

Date:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Pajaro Valley

Location Details:

Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville

In America, we don’t bow to kings.



Our movement is rising—louder, prouder, and unstoppable. “NO KINGS” isn’t just a chant—it’s the heartbeat of our democracy. Born in the streets, lifted on posters, shouted in town squares, it binds millions together in one unshakable demand: freedom over tyranny.



The president may dream of ruling like a monarch, but this is America—and we will never kneel to chaos, corruption, or cruelty. We are growing stronger every day. Stand with us. Fight with us. Together, we will make it clear: America has no kings.



On October 18, Indivisible Pajaro Valley is hosting a NO KINGS rally at Watsonville City Plaza to raise our voices and wave our signs to protest this corrupt administration. Let's double the attendance we had in Watsonville on No Kings Day in June! 1,500 of us turned out then; let's make it 3,000 strong this time. Bring a friend and ask them to bring a friend.



Where: 358 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076

When: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. October 18, 2025



A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.



Accessibility:

* Accessible restrooms

* Mainly flat ground

* No stairs or steps