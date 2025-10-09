From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Gaza: Journalists Under Fire": Film w/ Q&A on Lives & Deaths of Palestinian War Reporters
Date:
Thursday, October 09, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Brave New Films
Location Details:
Online event. FREE
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-screening-with-cynthia-nixon-gaza-journalists-under-fire-tickets-1665571131089
Once you register, you can submit a question to the filmmaker via an email link (email address in your confirmation email) to for the film discussion
Virtual Screening: "Gaza: Journalists Under Fire"
Thursday, October 9 at 5 - 6pm PDT
Brave New Films invites you to the virtual screening of "Gaza: Journalists Under Fire," hosted by Cynthia Nixon, Rosie O'Donnell, Elliot Page, Tariq Ra-ouf (& more special guests), which will be followed by a conversation with the filmmaker, Robert Greenwald.
Robert Greenwald's powerful new documentary follows the lives and deaths of three courageous reporters - Belal Jadallah, Heba Al-Abadlah, and Ismail Al-Ghoul - all killed by the Israel Defense Forces while doing the work of truth-telling.
"Gaza: Journalists Under Fire," is a film that demands justice and global accountability for the killing of over 178 Palestinian journalists. This is more than a screening - it’s a call to action.
Tickets are free. Make sure you claim a ticket in order to receive the screening link in your inbox, and submit a question directly to Cynthia and Robert. Your question may be answered during the Q&A
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQR-qxbfy1g
The LGBTQ+ Community Standing in Solidarity with Palestinians
The purpose of this screening is to honor and celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community in standing in solidarity with Palestinians. LGBTQ+ communities have always fought for dignity and survival, carrying a legacy of resistance that rises whenever injustice appears.
That same spirit is why so many queer people and organizations have stood with Palestinians, recognizing the universality of suffering and the shared fight against systems that erase and brutalize. From Stonewall to Gaza, the struggle for liberation has always been interconnected.
LGBTQ+ communities have always had to fight for basic rights, dignity, and recognition. From shifting public opinion in small towns to shaping global movements, queer people have long survived on the margins and organized for change.
That legacy of resistance is why so many LGBTQ+ individuals and organizations are quick to show up on the front lines when they see injustice. Solidarity with Palestinians is part of that tradition. From “No Pride in Genocide” to queer-led ceasefire protests, LGBTQ+ groups are making it clear: queer liberation is inseparable from the broader struggle for justice — and from standing against genocide, occupation, and apartheid.
From Stonewall to Gaza, the fight has always been against systems that brutalize, erase, and deny the value of human life.
ABOUT: BRAVE NEW FILMS - Independent Film Making with Activism
https://www.bravenewfilms.org/about
Brave New Films is a non-partisan, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization.
Our mission is to champion social justice issues by using a model of media, education, and grassroots volunteer involvement that inspires, empowers, motivates and teaches civic participation and makes a difference.
From exposing the private prison crisis to helping middle class and poor workers to understanding where your tax dollars are going, our groundbreaking social media campaigns have revolutionized activism. We are reaching millions through YouTube, bloggers, networking sites, and strategic partnerships — and we’re getting results.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-scree...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 27, 2025 10:07PM
