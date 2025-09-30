From the Open-Publishing Calendar
News Conference on Organophosphates
Date:
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Safe Ag Safe Schools
Location Details:
168 Alisal St., Salinas
Join us for this important news conference on Organophosphates, a Brain Harming Pesticide, and it's use in Monterey County!!!!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1944174729...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 27, 2025 6:18PM
