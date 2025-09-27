Sacramento groups say no to ICE racial profiling and violence against immigrants by Dan Bacher

“We must say NO to racial profiling and NO to ICE’s lawless violence against immigrant workers in Sacramento and across the country," said Faye Kennedy of the Poor People's Campaign.

NorCal Resist, the Center on Race, Immigration, and Social Justice at Sacramento State and the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign held a vigil and rally at the Robert Matsui Federal Courthouse in Sacramento on Thursday, September 18, to loudly say NO to racial profiling and NO to ICE’s lawless violence against immigrant workers in Sacramento and across the country.



“On Monday, September 8, the Supreme Court dealt a severe blow to due process and civil liberties in our country,” according to a statement from the coalition that organized the rally. “It has given a green light for federal immigration authorities to resume unconstitutional ‘roving patrols’ that permit agents to stop and question people based on discriminatory factors like their race, the language they speak, and the kind of work they do.”



On September 9, 2025, Cathleen Williams from the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign (Sac PPC) received an email from the National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON) calling for a day of action around September 8. This case comes just as the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) last week issued a dangerous decision that strips immigration judges of their discretion to grant bond in many cases.



“By expanding mandatory detention to a broad group of noncitizens who are not a flight risk or a danger to public safety, the BIA has guaranteed that more of our family, friends, and neighbors will be needlessly held in detention centers, away from their loved ones and community support systems. Sacramento joined other cities—Altadena, Pasadena, Los Angeles, Santa Rosa and Salinas—and hosted a vigil and rally,” the coalition wrote.



Michael Ramirez began the event around 5:30 PM with land acknowledgments for the original caretakers of the land, the Nisenan, Maidu, Miwok and Me-Wuk peoples, since time immemorial.



He said there is hope “as long as there are people out here who care about one another who will try to convince those that have attempted to lose their humanity for the intent of making money, for the intent of making profit, for the intent of fitting in, for the intent of doing what they think should be done” of the error in what they are doing.



“Let you tell you as I've been taught — you give a damn about your neighbors. You don't let the people around you go hungry, whether they be two legged or four legged. You make sure that your water is clean, you make sure that your family is healthy, you make sure your family is awake, you make sure your family is aware, you make sure your family is here with you,” he stated.



Faye Wilson Kennedy, the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign, and Dr. Manuel Barajas, from the Center on Race, Immigration, and Social Justice, served as the emcees and provided the introductions.



“We must say NO to racial profiling and NO to ICE’s lawless violence against immigrant workers in Sacramento and across the country," said Kennedy. "The Supreme Court’s racist decision just gave the Trump Administration the green light to keep sending masked ICE agents to harass, detain, and abduct people based on how they look, speak, or where they work.”



The Rev. Carla Dietz, former pastor at Parkside Church in Sacramento spoke next.



“Friends, we are in the midst of a racial terror and a social terror,” said Rev. Dietz. “Working people who have been productive contributors to our economy are watched, stalked and abducted by masked agents. We need to ask; if ICE agents are doing good work for the people of the country, then why in the world do they need to be masked? If the answer is that they fear for their lives, think how much more true that fear for life is for the people abducted. The administration has created an environment where we all live in fear. Is that the way we want to live? Is this the “home of the free and the brave?” It doesn’t feel like it.”



Volma Volcy, Chief of Staff, Sacramento Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, followed Rev. Dietz. He emphasized the need for people to organize in light of the increasing repression by the Trump regime.



“It’s great that we show up here in solidarity and I appreciate it — and I love it as a matter of fact,” said Volcy. “It’s good that we have a representative from Congresswoman Matsui’s Office here. But what are we going to do to change what's happening right in front of us?”



“We are losing our country right in front of us. Are we actually going to organize? Are we actually going to mobilize? Cause if we are, then we need to hit the streets. I'm tired of doing this. I’m tired of showing up to rallies when I know that my brothers and sisters are going to be deported regardless of what I do,” he said.



After Volcy, Mark Merin, a Civil Rights Attorney based in Sacramento, said the Supreme Court Decision was a “very bad precedent” because it basically said you can profile people based on “appearance, language and a particular place of work.” He noted that Justice Sotomayor in her dissenting opinion said the Decision was “a total violation of the Fourth Amendment.”



“In this circumstance where you can’t turn to the courts, where can you turn?” Merin asked. “Turn to your elected representatives, possibly, but really, you need to turn to the people. It's up to you. It's up to us, to raise such a clamor, to clog the streets and complain about everything because when they come for your neighbor one day, they come for you the next. We are all in this together.”



Mario Galvan, of the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign and Sacramento PeaceAction, focused on the plight of day laborers in this country under the Trump administration as the billionaires get richer and richer.



“The people who work as day laborers are day laborers because they don't have regular jobs. They too are poor people. The poor people are at least half of the population of this country. Poor people are the majority in this country, but we let ourselves be controlled by a tiny, tiny group of rich people, one-tenth of 1 percent, with their money,” stated Galvan.



Other speakers included Elicia Yoffee of Sacramento Jewish Voice for Peace, Veronica Serrato from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and two students, Jaqueline Citlali Chavez and Guillermo Duenez Arroyo, from Sacramento State.



Giselle Garcia, NorCal Resist, and Cathleen Williams, Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign, provided the closing remarks for the rally.

