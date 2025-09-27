Vets Protest Trump’s Union Busting Impact at VA by Phil Pasquini

Veteran's, organized labor union activists, and federal employees rallied and protested at the Veteran's headquarters in Washington to protest the Trump administrations union busting tactics and the effect it will have on the labor movement veterans healthcare.

WASHINGTON (09-27) – “Now is the time not just for veterans to stand up, but we want every American to stand up and say: guess what, we are not taking it anymore. We have been retaliated against enough and now is the time for everyone to stand; and when we do it together, we always win. We will win this war.”



This was how Everett Kelley – a veteran himself, and National President of American Federal Government Employees Union (AFGE) – addressed labor union activists, federal employees and veterans on September 23 outside the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) headquarters building during a noontime rally and protest. The group included Common Defense, veteran’s organization and Veteran Health Administration (VHA) nurses who were protesting President Trump’s Executive Order 14251 that has stripped one million federal employees of their collective bargaining rights including those of the master collective bargaining agreement between the VA and AFGE.



The massive layoffs already underway at the VA that will see some 30,000 workers lose their jobs have already affected the department in every area of operations including VHA. Ironically, 20 percent of VA workers are veterans who are being impacted in both directions as a result.



Kelley went on to address the administration’s union busting by saying that VA Secretary Doug Collins “…has not demonstrated leadership capabilities on this issue. If there was any leadership there, he would have had a conversation with the workers and the union before he took away their First Amendment rights. He had taken an oath to defend the very thing he is against.” Kelley continued in saying that as a man of faith he believes, “The word of God teaches us that when you have done it to the least of our brothers, you have done it to me. He must not have read that part.”



As a result of layoffs and cutbacks, the impact on veterans’ healthcare, along with staff shortages, are seen by many veterans as a betrayal of their service. Those changes conflict with the VA’s motto adopted in 1959 echoing the words of President Lincoln who in his second inaugural address in 1865 near the end of the Civil War promised that the government’s obligation to the war veterans was “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”



Lincoln’s hallowed obligation is set on two bronze plaques that grace both sides of the entrance to the VA headquarters building, acting as a reminder of that promise to all those who enter. The department’s own website goes further in confirming its commitment and obligation to veterans saying it is solely “responsible for serving the needs of veterans by providing healthcare, disability compensation and rehabilitation, education assistance, home loans, burial in a national cemetery, and other benefits and services.”



The Veterans Choice Act (VCA) passed by Congress in 2014 to ensure that veterans received timely care has evolved into the Veterans Community Care Program (VCCP) of 2018 in meeting those needs outside of the VHA.



While the move is of benefit for those veterans who meet certain specific medical criteria along with those in rural areas and others, its continued expansion threatens the VHA’s overall operation by reducing its budget in serving its nine-million patients.



Since its inception, the Choice Acts ever-expanding program has become a costly scheme that combined with the Trump administration’s union busting activities, makes the possibility of privatization of the VHA a genuine concern. The use of non-VHA healthcare services from for-profit providers has also created a costly parallel healthcare system at considerable cost and impact on the VA budget.



Veteran’s Health Affairs nurses, concerned about the administration’s union busting tactics and the move towards expanding privatization using non-VHA providers, held signs in solidarity with fired federal workers promising not to be silent in protecting veterans’ health care. This is alongside the voices of veterans who are concerned about the program’s long-term prospects of remaining a government agency that serves all veterans and not a private for-profit healthcare system owned by Wall Street hedge funds looking to maximize profits over care.



The administrations oft stated concern for putting “America first,” is significantly nullified by the recent announcement from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding the Trump administration’s decision to give a $20 billion bailout loan to Argentina in an attempt help its eternally failing economy. While Americans who are supposed to come first are experiencing diminishing buying power, increased inflation and taxes, along with the loss of affordable medical premiums and impacts while veteran’s benefits are in jeopardy.



One protester summed it all up by simply saying “something ain’t right!”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

