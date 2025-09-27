top
Palestine San Francisco

Domestic and International Terrorism Protested in Downtown SF

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Sep 27, 2025 4:00PM
Protesting activists march from terrorists on Sansome Street to terrorists on Montgomery Street. They went by way of the Embarcadero and Market Street, accompanied by several police cars whose flashing red and blue lights lent a Christmas-like celebratory air to the event.
original image (1369x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Sept. 25) - The domestic terrorists on Sansome Street are at number 630, the so-called immigration offices, ICE. There, masked thugs have been kidnapping people arriving for appointments regarding immigration issues and deporting them to abominable prisons with no pretense of due process. This right, explicitly enshrined in the Constitution, is now discarded by the terrorist regime currently in the White House.

The international terrorists, the "Israeli Consulate" are at 456 Montgomery Street. They are perpetrating a genocide against the Palestine Nation, now recognized by 157 countries. Both terrorist regimes work together with the U.S. supplying the weapons the Israeli's use for the slaughter.

Once again, "blood" stained Israeli flags adorned the fence in front of the consulate. Code Pink's "Red Line" bearing the names of murdered children was also there. Maintenance people started to wash off the chalked slogans on the sidewalk but stopped.

Ever so slowly, the world is reacting to a genocidal horror in our time. This year Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco (all 502 acres), Portugal, San Marino and the not so United Kingdom have extended recognition to the Palestinian State. The not at all United States remains an outlier.

When convicted but not yet jailed war criminal Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu flew to the US to address the nearly empty UN General Assembly, his plane had to skirt several countries whose membership in the International Criminal Court would obligate them to arrest him. Trump remains at large.

Both Italy and Spain have each sent a naval vessel to protect the fleet now attempting to bring humanitarian supplies to Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade, in place since 2007. What role the Italian and Spanish vessels would play if Israel escalates its attacks remains unclear.

On the lexicographical front there is exciting news. The word that has, since medieval times, been used as a label for hatred of Jews by narrow minded bigots and for the horror and depravity that humans can descend to, a word that summarizes the crescendo of hatred and slaughter we now call the Nazi Holocaust, this word has been redefined into a pro humanity outlook by, amazingly, the very victims of that Holocaust, or at least, by those who claim to represent them.

As meaning is turned on its head, Israeli Zionists, simultaneously both Hitler's victims and intellectual heirs, have appropriated the logic and method of Hilter's "Final Solution." They are implementing their "lebensraum" on the Palestinians as the Nazis had attempted theirs on Eastern Europe. We can expect similar results.

Netanyahu and the Zionists, with the able assistance of AIPAC, Trump and the MAGA-Republicans are attempting to smear those who oppose Israel's genocidal war as "antisemitic."

But in a political version of Newton's third law, when A pushes on B, B also pushes on A. Give an ugly name to an honorable view, maybe the name starts to be associated with something not so ugly after all. If those who object to Israel's war crimes are "antisemites" does that not remove the sting of that smear?

However, there is a problem. If "antisemitism" loses its throne as the embodiment of all that is murderous and criminal, what other word would qualify? How about MAGA-Republican? I can imagine the headlines now, "Government in major effort to require universities to root out MAGA-Republicanism."

See all high resolution photos here.
