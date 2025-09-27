From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Israel - Stop the Genocide! Stop Killing Palestinians!
Date:
Friday, October 03, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Rikki Rodent
Location Details:
456 Montgomery, San Francisco - Israeli Consulate - the local lair of the rogue criminal nation
Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!
LOUD NOISE ACTION with HUGE BANNERS at the Israel Consulate to protest the criminal nation's horrible war crimes -
their sadistic starvation of Gaza, their killing of women & children, the repulsive lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, and the wicked, vile, cravenly murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, plus the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
Stop the Genocide!
We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.
LOUD NOISE ACTION with HUGE BANNERS at the Israel Consulate to protest the criminal nation's horrible war crimes -
their sadistic starvation of Gaza, their killing of women & children, the repulsive lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, and the wicked, vile, cravenly murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, plus the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
Stop the Genocide!
We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 27, 2025 2:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network