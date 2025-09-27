Israel - Stop the Genocide! Stop Killing Palestinians!

Date:

Friday, October 03, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Rikki Rodent

Location Details:

456 Montgomery, San Francisco - Israeli Consulate - the local lair of the rogue criminal nation

Israel! Stop Killing Palestinians! Stop Starving Gaza!!



LOUD NOISE ACTION with HUGE BANNERS at the Israel Consulate to protest the criminal nation's horrible war crimes -



their sadistic starvation of Gaza, their killing of women & children, the repulsive lying of Netanyahu and his psychopathic allies, and the wicked, vile, cravenly murder of humanitarian aid workers, hospital workers, academics, babies and children, plus the destruction of Palestinian homes, hospital businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.



Stop the Genocide!



We have megaphones, drums, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.

