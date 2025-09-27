top
South Bay
South Bay
View events for the week of 10/11/2025
South Bay Education & Student Activism

Banned Books & Brews: Banned Books Week - Freedom to Read Party & Fundraiser

Clandestine Brewing 980 South 1st Street San Jose, CA, 95110 Banned Book Fair fundraiser. Food truck. No tickets or reservations requir...
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Public Library Foundation
Location Details:
Clandestine Brewing
980 South 1st Street
San Jose, CA, 95110

Banned Book Fair fundraiser. Food truck.

No tickets or reservations required. Admission is free.

BANNED BOOKS WEEK PARTY

Saturday, October 11, 2025 at noon - 10 PM

No tickets or reservations required. Admission is free.

Info: https://publicschoolstrong.controlshift.app/events/banned-books-and-brews


Join the San José Public Library Foundation and San Jose Public Library on October 11 at Clandestine Brewing for Banned Books and Brews, a day celebrating our freedom to read.

October 11 is the final day of Banned Books Week, a national effort to defend books against censorship.

We will have a banned books sale, art show, activities, trivia and more.

The art and book sale will take place all day from 12 to 10 PM.

Library-supported activities from 12 to 6 PM.

Food truck at 4 PM.


ABOUT: San Jose Public Library Foundation

https://www.sjplf.org/mission-vision-values/

Our Mission: The San José Public Library Foundation supports educational programs and resources through the public library, schools, and community-based organizations, to create an educated, equitable, empowered and engaged community.

Our Vision: The San José Public Library Foundation envisions a community where everyone has equitable access to lifelong learning to reach their full potential in school, career, and life.

Our Values: Equity, Innovation, Collaboration, Sustainability
For more information: https://publicschoolstrong.controlshift.ap...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 27, 2025 11:30AM
https://publicschoolstrong.controlshift.ap...
https://publicschoolstrong.controlshift.ap...
