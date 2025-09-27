From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Banned Books & Brews: Banned Books Week - Freedom to Read Party & Fundraiser
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Public Library Foundation
Location Details:
Clandestine Brewing
980 South 1st Street
San Jose, CA, 95110
Banned Book Fair fundraiser. Food truck.
No tickets or reservations required. Admission is free.
980 South 1st Street
San Jose, CA, 95110
Banned Book Fair fundraiser. Food truck.
No tickets or reservations required. Admission is free.
BANNED BOOKS WEEK PARTY
Saturday, October 11, 2025 at noon - 10 PM
No tickets or reservations required. Admission is free.
Info: https://publicschoolstrong.controlshift.app/events/banned-books-and-brews
Join the San José Public Library Foundation and San Jose Public Library on October 11 at Clandestine Brewing for Banned Books and Brews, a day celebrating our freedom to read.
October 11 is the final day of Banned Books Week, a national effort to defend books against censorship.
We will have a banned books sale, art show, activities, trivia and more.
The art and book sale will take place all day from 12 to 10 PM.
Library-supported activities from 12 to 6 PM.
Food truck at 4 PM.
ABOUT: San Jose Public Library Foundation
https://www.sjplf.org/mission-vision-values/
Our Mission: The San José Public Library Foundation supports educational programs and resources through the public library, schools, and community-based organizations, to create an educated, equitable, empowered and engaged community.
Our Vision: The San José Public Library Foundation envisions a community where everyone has equitable access to lifelong learning to reach their full potential in school, career, and life.
Our Values: Equity, Innovation, Collaboration, Sustainability
Saturday, October 11, 2025 at noon - 10 PM
No tickets or reservations required. Admission is free.
Info: https://publicschoolstrong.controlshift.app/events/banned-books-and-brews
Join the San José Public Library Foundation and San Jose Public Library on October 11 at Clandestine Brewing for Banned Books and Brews, a day celebrating our freedom to read.
October 11 is the final day of Banned Books Week, a national effort to defend books against censorship.
We will have a banned books sale, art show, activities, trivia and more.
The art and book sale will take place all day from 12 to 10 PM.
Library-supported activities from 12 to 6 PM.
Food truck at 4 PM.
ABOUT: San Jose Public Library Foundation
https://www.sjplf.org/mission-vision-values/
Our Mission: The San José Public Library Foundation supports educational programs and resources through the public library, schools, and community-based organizations, to create an educated, equitable, empowered and engaged community.
Our Vision: The San José Public Library Foundation envisions a community where everyone has equitable access to lifelong learning to reach their full potential in school, career, and life.
Our Values: Equity, Innovation, Collaboration, Sustainability
For more information: https://publicschoolstrong.controlshift.ap...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 27, 2025 11:30AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network