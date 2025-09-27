From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice
Gateway from Hell
Global warehouse developer Prologis requested approval from the SF Planning Commission for a Special Use District to build The Gateway, a two-building, 2.16 million square foot industrial facility with 2,000 parking spaces for diesel trucks, raising concerns about heavy traffic congestion in SF, plus air pollution & environmental racism in this over-industrialized, African-American community.
by Carol Harvey, September 19, 2025
The global warehouse developer Prologis is requesting approval from the Planning Commission for the San Francisco Gateway, a two-building, 2.16 million square foot industrial facility bridging Interstate 280 in the Bayview. The three-story structures would rise over 100 feet tall, in order to accommodate trucks on every level of the building, with 2,000 parking spaces. Potential Gateway construction raises concerns about heavy traffic congestion, air pollution from diesel emissions and environmental racism in this over-industrialized, radiologically and chemically contaminated largely African-American community.
[A note to the reader: Watching the attached video (immediately following this sentence) will immeasurably enhance your enjoyment and understanding of the story:]
https://youtu.be/dZZXhGvyOto
San Francisco is deciding whether to allow a global real estate company, Prologis, to build a project they call the Gateway at 749 Toland St. and 2000 McKinnon Ave. in San Francisco’s Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood.
But community leader Kamillah Ealom, director of All Things Bayview, sounded the alarm: “We’re dying out here. Dirty air is killing us more than obesity, alcohol, drugs or high sodium diets.”
The Gateway is planned to be a massive trucking, warehouse and distribution hub — two three-story buildings about 100 feet tall with a combined footprint of over 2 million square feet with parking space for 2,000 trucks, vans and cars.
Prologis, a leading global logistics real estate company headquartered in San Francisco, has asked the San Francisco Planning Commission to approve a Special Use District (SUD) for the site. The SUD would permit the project to proceed under modified zoning rules.
Prologis’ CEO, billionaire Iranian-American Hamid Moghada, this year joined billionaire SF Mayor Daniel Lurie’s “Partnership for San Francisco,” suggesting Lurie supports the Gateway project.
This raises two questions:
[1] If the Planning Commission creates a Special Use District for Hamid Moghadam through his Prologis’ Gateway project, is the commission violating its own rules?
[2] Does it demonstrate that, in a foolish, unsustainable and uncompassionate move, the commissioners caved to pressure from billionaires, granting them special favors because they’re rich?
Key issues for the City of San Francisco
Air quality
Diesel exhaust contains fine particulate matter (PM2.5), linked to asthma, heart disease and premature death, according to studies by the California Air Resources Board and U.S. EPA. Recent research has also identified tire wear as a significant contributor to airborne microplastics and particulate pollution.
Traffic
Hundreds of diesel trucks and delivery vans will swarm across the Bay and Golden Gate Bridges each day and flood San Francisco’s local streets, adding traffic congestion and air pollution to all neighborhoods – including those already burdened with industry.
Why Bayview?
Bayview Hunters Point, where Prologis plans to construct the Gateway, has long been used as San Francisco’s industrial zone and includes two federal radioactive and chemically-contaminated Superfund cleanup sites, the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard and Islais Creek.
Bayview Hunters Point residents live near multiple existing industrial operations — concrete plants, animal rendering facilities and other polluting industries.
Live sick and die early
Community leaders and many residents have expressed concern about cumulative impacts on public health. They say it is unjust to add more pollution to an area that already has some of the city’s worst air quality. Rates of asthma, cancer and heart disease are higher here than in most of San Francisco. The life expectancy of Bayview Hunters Point residents breathing exhaust fumes, dust and toxins is about 14 years shorter than for residents in wealthier neighborhoods such as Noe Valley or Russian Hill.
At the June 5, 2025, Planning Commission hearing, Bayview resident Blair Sandler, an environmental economist with a doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a JD (Juris Doctor degree) from Hastings College of the Law, which is now named the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, warned, “If you allow this project to go ahead, it’s just another case of severe environmental racism.”
Other cities have said No
San Diego, San Leandro and Redlands, California, and Portland, Oregon, have rejected Prologis’ Gateway project because of traffic and pollution impacts. San Francisco can do the same.
Alternatives and options
Public commenter Mishwa Lee from the group One Thousand Grandmothers suggested that the commissioners “look at other possibilities. What the Bayview needs is housing. Why can’t this area (Bayview) be used for housing that meets the needs of working people and families?”
It has been suggested that Gateway be built at Oyster Point in South San Francisco or at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The complex would be close enough to provide vital goods and services but far enough to direct heavy traffic away from the city.
Please do not consider Prologis
On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Rachelle Holmes of All Things Bayview described herself as a healthy mother who developed asthma and now needs an inhaler. She worries about dying and leaving her kids.
Rachelle addressed the Planning Commission: “This is very serious. Please do not consider Prologis!
“Please, please consider the residents of not just Bayview but everyone in the Bay Area. The air we breathe affects everyone. It doesn’t just affect one area. It affects all of San Francisco.”
The decision
On Sept. 25, 2025, the San Francisco Planning Commission may vote on whether a Special Use District that allows this project to bypass key environmental protections should be created.
These are the San Francisco supervisors who are sponsoring the ordinance to create a Special Use District (SUD) that would give Prologis the green light. Click on each name for their contact information, send them the link to this story if you wish and, most importantly, tell them why you feel they should reverse course before it’s too late:
Shamann Walton, Jackie Fielder, Chyanne Chen, Myrna Melgar, Matt Dorsey.
Community members can also voice their concerns at the Sept. 25 hearing, in writing or by calling commissioners. (Call the Planning Commission at 628-652-7589 and ask to leave a message for the commissioners.)
This is a chance to protect public health and reject new sources of diesel pollution in San Francisco.
Carol Harvey is a San Francisco political journalist specializing in human rights and civil rights. She can be reached at carolharvey1111 [at] gmail.com.
