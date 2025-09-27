Activists rally in NYC to expose Newsom's backtracking on climate during Climate Week by Dan Bacher

Representatives of Indigenous, environmental and climate justice groups spoke out on the devastating impact that the passage and signing of SB 237 would have on front line communities already suffering from the terrible health impacts of decades of oil and gas drilling.

New York, NY— California Governor Gavin Newsom portrays himself as the national leader to take on Donald Trump as he skillfully trolls the President on social media, but climate activists are claiming that he “is selling out to Big Oil.”



On Sept. 24, Indigenous, environmental justice, community and climate justice groups gathered in New York City to hold him accountable for “backtracking on key climate and community health commitments and siding with Big Oil interests” during one of the most high-profile climate events of the year — as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Climate Week NYC, and the UN NDC Summit converge in the “Big Apple.”



Activists from California and across the nation rallied around a large banner that read, “Gov. Newsom: If you can’t take on Big Oil, how can you take on Trump?” and, “Don’t Let Big Oil Trump Your Climate Promises,” according to a press statement from the Last Chance Alliance (LCA).



“Newsom spent years positioning himself as a climate champion,” the group wrote. “He is a co-leader of the ‘America Is All In’ coalition, which mobilizes state and local leaders for climate action. He’s taken Big Oil to court, banned fracking, and pledged to phase out oil drilling in California.”



But on Friday, September 19, Newsom signed SB237 — a bill he spearheaded — that would expand oil drilling in California by 2,000 wells per year while claiming it and other “energy affordability” bills in climate/energy bill package as a climate victory, advocates noted.



“I just signed into law the biggest electricity bill refunds in a decade — up to $60 billion to help bring down costs for California families,” Governor Newsom said at the signing ceremony in San Francisco. “Millions of Californians will soon start saving billions on their energy costs, and the savings don’t stop there – we’re stabilizing the state’s gasoline supply to avert severe price spikes at the pump and we’re making it easier to build the abundant clean energy we need to keep bills lower.”



“On top of all that, we’re doubling down on our best tool to combat Trump’s assaults on clean air – Cap-and-Invest – by making polluters pay for projects that support our most impacted communities,” Newsom stated.



Some environmental NGOs claimed the passage and the signing of the Governor’s climate and energy package was a win for the environment and climate.



“California just scored a major climate victory!” wrote Victoria Rome, Senior Advisor, NRDC Action Fund, in an update to supporters of the organization. “In the final days of the legislative session, lawmakers passed several of our priority clean energy bills that Governor Newsom has now signed into law.”



“This is a major win for the NRDC Action Fund, the environment, our partners, and Californians. And it’s a testament to the power of thousands of activists like you, who made your voices heard loud and clear in support of these critical laws.”



She highlighted the passage of the Cap-and-Invest extension bill, stating that “polluting industries must keep paying for their carbon emissions through 2045, with allowable pollution levels shrinking each year. Revenue from these ‘pollution permits’ will fund coastal resilience, clean transportation, affordable housing — and return billions in climate credits to Californians.”



She also praised the passage and signing of the Pathways Bill (AB 825).



“By joining a regional electricity market, California can now share clean wind and solar power across state lines. This will lower energy costs, strengthen our grid, and cut carbon emissions by more than 11 percent,” Rome argued.



“These new laws will cut climate pollution, lower energy costs, and build more resilient communities. They are a huge step forward in keeping California a national climate leader — and a resounding victory for everyone who stood up to polluters and demanded bold action,” she added.



However, Rome didn’t mention the most controversial bill — SB 237 — that expands oil drilling in Kern County, the county with the most polluted air in the country. Opponents of the bill say it will expose nearby communities to even greater levels of fossil fuel pollutants that cause cancer, asthma, and other serious health issues.



In contrast, representatives of Indigenous, environmental and climate justice groups spoke out on the devastating impact that the passage and signing of SB 237 would have on front line communities already suffering from the health impacts of decades of oil and gas drilling.



“I have lived in a 5-mile radius of an oil refinery my entire life; I grew up in a neighborhood where kids knew the smell of sulfur, and we would play outside for hours ingesting the chemicals, unaware that playtime was poisonous,” said Starry Insixiengmay, of the Los Coyotes Band of Cahuilla, and the Ending Extractive Industries in Our Homelands Project Director for Sacred Places Institute For Indigenous Peoples. “Newsom made promises to protect his constituents from the polluting forces of the fossil fuel industry, but he is backsliding. Big Oil pollutes communities, the climate, and our democracy. He can’t take on Trump without taking on Big Oil.”

Advocates said it has “never been more clear” that Donald Trump’s agenda hinges on fossil fuel expansion, as he doubled down on fossil fuel extraction on the floor of the United Nations yesterday.



Last night after the dropping of the banner by activists, Newsom touted California’s climate leadership during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, without mentioning SB 237.



“As Governor Newsom touts his climate record on the national and international stage, we must not let him forget that it takes more than words to be a climate leader,” said Food & Water Watch California Director Nicole Ghio. He must stop caving to Big Oil interests and instead act to hold Big Oil accountable and advocate for the safety of our unique and beautiful environment and our vibrant communities. As President Trump slashes environmental protections and walks in lockstep with Big Oil, we need a leader — now more than ever — who will stand up for Californians and our climate.”



Jasmine Vazin, Deputy Director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels Campaign, also weighed in on the Governor’s retreat from his climate goals under pressure by Big Oil, the largest and most powerful corporate lobby in California.



“We are deeply disappointed to see Governor Newsom backsliding on his own climate goals, ending his gubernatorial legacy by increasing oil drilling and locking California into outdated energy infrastructure for decades to come,” said Vazin. “It’s clear Americans are tired of politicians that betray the best interests of the working class and prioritize polluters over people. This complete reversal on the promises Newsom made calls into question the motivations and loyalties of the governor as he moves towards a possible presidential run.”



Ilonka Zlatar, Climate Justice Organizer with Oil and Gas Action Network, also urged Newsom to take on the fossil fuel industry.



“Governor Newsom wants to take on Trump, but he must realize that he can’t do that without also taking on the fossil fuel industry that props him up," said Zlatar. "Big Oil has gotten what they wanted from Trump, as he promised for their campaign contributions. Fossil fuels fund the rise of fascism, around the world and in the US. To truly be the leader we need for a livable future, Newsom has to do more than talk a big game, he must take real action, side with the people, not polluters, and implement a plan to get California through the energy transition.”



The action was held on the ancestral homelands of the Lenape Peoples.



Climate Week NYC 2025 runs September 21–28 in New York City, coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly. It brings together heads of state, business leaders, activists, and community leaders at over 900 events focused on accelerating climate actions across business, government, and civil society.



Background: Big Oil spends record millions to advance corporate polluters’ agenda



The reason why Big Oil was able to get Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Senate and Assembly to do their bidding at this time is due to the huge amounts of money they are pumping into lobbying California officials, as well as into political campaigns.



As I have documented in article after article, Big Oil has been spending record millions of dollars to stop climate legislation like the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act and to pass bad bills like the Governor's proposed legislation to exempt new oil drilling permits from environmental review.



In the second quarter of 2025, the oil and gas industry spent even more money lobbying state officials, a total of $9,206,886, than in the first quarter, stopping the Polluters Pay Climate Superfund Act and other climate legislation from moving forward.



That adds up to a total of over $18 million that Big Oil has spent to gut climate laws, dodge cleanup and keep polluting in the first 6 months of the year.



As usual, the majority of this fossil fuel cash was spent by Chevron and the Western States Petroleum Association. Chevron spent even more money on lobbying in the second quarter, $3,889,907, than in the first quarter, coming in first in lobbying expenses, according to the California Secretary of State’s Cal Access website for disclosures by lobbyist employers.



Chevron has refused to respond to growing calls to boycott the company for its operation and co-ownership of Israeli-claimed fossil gas fields in the Mediterranean. At Chevron stations across the country, including in the Sacramento area and the San Francisco Bay Area, local human rights and environmental justice groups have been holding regular protests to highlight the company’s complicity in genocide, as well in environmental destruction and human rights violations across the globe.



The Western States Petroleum Association finished second in the oil industry lobbying expenses with $3,032,226 spent in the second quarter.



With the first two quarters of the year combined, Chevron has spent $7.6 million, while WSPA has spent $6.5 million in 2025 to date.



In addition, Sable Offshore, the corporation that plans to restart the pipeline that caused the devastating Refugio Oil Spill that fouled the Southern California coastline in 2015, spent $419,000 fighting AB1448, a bill that would prevent drilling on public lands, in the first two quarters.



In the first quarter of 2025, the oil and gas industry spent a total of $9,139,655, according to disclosures on the California Secretary of State’s website.



Chevron came in first with $3,758,914 spent, while the Western States Petroleum Association finished second with $3,471,879 spent from January 1 through March 31. That’s well over $7 million between those two organizations alone. Again, much of that money was spent on opposing the Climate Superfund Act and other climate bills in 2025's first quarter.



Chevron and the Western States Petroleum Association spend more than any other corporate lobbying organizations in Sacramento every year.



Last year the Western States Petroleum Association placed first in the Big Oil lobbying spending spree with $17.4 million, while Chevron came in second with $14.2 million. Spending by the Western States Petroleum Association and Chevron alone shattered the previous record, coming in at $31.6 million in 2024, according to data compiled by the Last Chance Alliance.



WSPA and the oil companies wield their power in 8 major ways: through (1) lobbying; (2) campaign spending; (3) serving on and putting shills on regulatory panels; (4) creating Astroturf groups; (5) working in collaboration with media; (6) sponsoring awards ceremonies and dinners, including those for legislators and journalists; (7) contributing to non profit organizations; and (8) creating alliances with labor unions, mainly construction trades.



Photo by Loren Matthew/AP Content Services for Oil & Gas Action Network.