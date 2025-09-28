top
View events for the week of 9/28/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Virtual Town Hall: Policing in Schools

Zoom Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/QrhlM_P5Tq6xq6vNZ8G56g
original image (1920x1005)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
via Sean Dougherty for Congress
Location Details:
Zoom Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/QrhlM_P5Tq6xq6vNZ8G56g
Sean Dougherty will share his position and lead the talk with a panel of educators, and advocates who will share their insights and experiences. The session will wrap up with a 40-minute Q&A where you can ask questions and engage with the panelists.

This conversation will focus on the realities of policing in schools, the feedback of students and families, and how we can advocate for safer, more equitable policies in Congress.

What We’ll Discuss:
- Securing Schools Without Racial Bias
- Understanding School Resource Officers (SROs)
- Pros and Cons of Armed Officers on Campus
- Addressing Campus Violence
- Discussing the impact of School Security on Law Enforcement and the School-to-Prison Pipeline
- Exploring Alternatives to Armed Officers and Community-based Options

Our Special Guests:

* Maiaika Velazquez prioritizes being a mother to her special needs child while serving her community. She is on the Seaside Community Safety Advisory Commission and the boards of the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District and Access Media Productions. Passionate about education and advocacy, she amplifies the voices of low-income families. Recently, she co-founded BlackAF.net with Audra Walton, a business directory and solidarity network for Black American Freedmen.

* Rosalyn Green a Board Member of Monterey Peninsula College, Rosalyn Green is a Seaside native and community advocate. With a degree in Liberal Studies from California State University Monterey Bay, she has worked as a counselor for marginalized youth.

* Gabriel Medina a PVUSD School Board Trustee, Gabe Medina is a fourth-generation Watsonville native with a passion for education and community. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Chicano Literature & Film Studies from UCLA and a Master's Degree in Film Producing from USC's School of Cinematic Arts. Medina is a filmmaker whose work centers around elevating underrepresented voices.

Read More on Substack: https://seanforcongress.substack.com/p/virtual-town-hall-policing-in-schools
For more information: https://seanforcongress.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 26, 2025 9:59PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

