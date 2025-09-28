From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Lifeline For Palestine
Date:
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Lifeline For Palestine
Location Details:
Sign the petition to urge President Petro to submit the full resolution:
https://lifelineforpalestine.com/petition
Speakers include:
- Roger Waters
- Ubai Aboudi (Director, Bisan Center; Steering Committee, PNGO)
- Dr. Victor de Currea-Lugo (Middle East Advisor to President Petro)
- Lamis J. Deek (Legal & Diplomatic Director, PAL Commission)
