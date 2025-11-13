28th Anniversary San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

Date:

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Trans Film Festival

Location Details:

Roxie Theater

3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103



​​Save the Date! The 28th Annual San Francisco Transgender Film Festival is coming this fall!

Join us for an eclectic mix of films made by and for trans and gender non-conforming folks: documentaries, dramas, comedies, animations, and more!



Nov 13–15 at the Roxie Theater, SF

Nov 16–23 online at Eventive



Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees. Mark your calendars, tell your friends, and get ready for an unforgettable celebration of trans brilliance on screen!