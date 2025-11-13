top
San Francisco Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer

28th Anniversary San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

Black, red, and white San Francisco Trans Film festival with rock and rock and roll hand and stage light
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Trans Film Festival
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
​​Save the Date! The 28th Annual San Francisco Transgender Film Festival is coming this fall!
Join us for an eclectic mix of films made by and for trans and gender non-conforming folks: documentaries, dramas, comedies, animations, and more!

Nov 13–15 at the Roxie Theater, SF
Nov 16–23 online at Eventive

Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees. Mark your calendars, tell your friends, and get ready for an unforgettable celebration of trans brilliance on screen!
For more information: https://sftff.org/festival/2025-festival-s...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 26, 2025 5:06PM
