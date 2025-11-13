From the Open-Publishing Calendar
28th Anniversary San Francisco Transgender Film Festival
Date:
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Trans Film Festival
Location Details:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Save the Date! The 28th Annual San Francisco Transgender Film Festival is coming this fall!
Join us for an eclectic mix of films made by and for trans and gender non-conforming folks: documentaries, dramas, comedies, animations, and more!
Nov 13–15 at the Roxie Theater, SF
Nov 16–23 online at Eventive
Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees. Mark your calendars, tell your friends, and get ready for an unforgettable celebration of trans brilliance on screen!
For more information: https://sftff.org/festival/2025-festival-s...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 26, 2025 5:06PM
