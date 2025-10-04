top
View events for the week of 10/4/2025
East Bay Government & Elections

Gerrymander Wars: Is There a Better Way?

Flyer for the event including the zoom link
Download PDF (310.6KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 04, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
On November 4, 2025, California voters will decide on Proposition 50, Gavin
Newsom’s response to Donald Trump’s attempt to “Make Congress Republican Again."

As Texas and other states are gerrymandering to increase the over-representation of
Republicans, California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for our state to override the
current “independent redistricting commission” and temporarily create districts to
increase Democratic Party representation.

Whether you think Newsom’s move is a necessary response or an unprincipled
maneuver, it’s clear that this is not the way to do democracy. Our panelists will explain
their positions (or absence thereof) on Proposition 50, how the current system
perpetuates the duopoly, and ways to create electoral democracy through systems of
proportional representation.

Speakers include:
Caledon Myers – Executive Director of ProRep Coalition
Marsha Feinland – Peace and Freedom Party of California
Laura Wells – Green Party of California
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

An open discussion will follow the presentations. You can access this event online but participation in the discussion is easier in parson. Here is the link: https://bit.ly/SSS_Gerrymander


This event is free. Please support the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 26, 2025 1:41PM
Add Your Comments
