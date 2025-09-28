From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hikers for Palestine: Walk in Solidarity, Walk for Water
Sunday, September 28, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fundraiser
Hikers for Palestine
1250 Addison Street, Berkeley CA
Join Hikers for Palestine at 1pm this Sunday, September 28th, 2025 .
We’ll walk along the Ohlone Greenway, starting at Strawberry Creek Park in Berkeley and ending near El Cerrito Plaza. This five-mile, out-and-back urban path is flat and paved, and will take about two hours in total. We'll pass through neighborhoods and some sections alongside the BART tracks.
Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a donation of $5 to $20 to support Project Hope Palestine, a Bay Area mutual aid project led by Palestinians. Project Hope provides clean water to people in Gaza by working with local water treatment facilities and delivering drinkable water to nearly all areas in Gaza, prioritizing those most in need.
You can donate in advance via Venmo at https://venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine. Please indicate "Hikers for Palestine" in the donation note. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Bring your keffiyehs and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, along with water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable hiking shoes.
We’ll meet at Strawberry Creek Park, 1250 Addison Street in Berkeley. We look forward to seeing you there!
