No Kings Rally and Palestine Freedom Rally
Saturday, October 18, 2025
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Protest
Stephania
510 754-7664
Meet at the Historic Old City Hall Art Deco building 22737 Mission blvd Hayward Ca 94541 between C st and B st. There will be speakers, chants and a short march. bring water if it is hot.
3-5 Speakers, Chants, and a short march.
I am still looking for some possible speakers and people to help in a few small tasks like crowd control and march directing. Please email me asap if you would like to have a role helping. in set up or control or speaking...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 25, 2025 6:18PM
