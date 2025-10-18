top
Palestine East Bay Government & Elections

No Kings Rally and Palestine Freedom Rally

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stephania
Email:
Phone:
510 754-7664
Location Details:
Meet at the Historic Old City Hall Art Deco building 22737 Mission blvd Hayward Ca 94541 between C st and B st. There will be speakers, chants and a short march. bring water if it is hot.
3-5 Speakers, Chants, and a short march.

I am still looking for some possible speakers and people to help in a few small tasks like crowd control and march directing. Please email me asap if you would like to have a role helping. in set up or control or speaking...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 25, 2025 6:18PM
