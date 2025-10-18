No Kings Rally and Palestine Freedom Rally

Date:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Stephania

Email:

Phone:

510 754-7664

Location Details:

Meet at the Historic Old City Hall Art Deco building 22737 Mission blvd Hayward Ca 94541 between C st and B st. There will be speakers, chants and a short march. bring water if it is hot.

3-5 Speakers, Chants, and a short march.



I am still looking for some possible speakers and people to help in a few small tasks like crowd control and march directing. Please email me asap if you would like to have a role helping. in set up or control or speaking...