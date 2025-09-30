From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
What’s Next for the Resistance? A Community Conversation (Zoom Webinar)
Date:
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time:
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
Location Details:
Zoom Webinar - Advance Registration Required
https://bit.ly/rsvpSept30
https://bit.ly/rsvpSept30
With the president threatening our very right to protest, where do we take our movement next? Join us for a community conversation to share your thoughts and ideas.
Conversation Facilitators
Sally Lieber • Christopher Cook • Paul George
Special Guests: YOU!
Tuesday, September 30, 7:00 PM
Zoom Webinar • Advance Registration Required • https://bit.ly/rsvpSept30
We have protested by the millions, in venues large, small and tiny, month after month since MAGA returned to power, with barely a notice from the mainstream media. We have demanded “No Kings” and “No to Fascism” only to see the MAGA march to authoritarianism advance and, indeed, worsen. What can we do now to build on the incredible energy already manifested by our resistance?
The history of protest movements in this country shows us we have a lot of tools available to us, but what meets this particular moment? Boycotts? Strikes? Tax resistance? A mass march on Washington? Something entirely new and untried? What do you want to see happen, both locally and nationally?
For this special edition of Other Voices, PPJC’s monthly conversation for activists, we’re going to change things up a bit. After a brief conversation among our facilitators, we’ll open up the lines to hear from you. What are your ideas for creative protest?
SALLY LIEBER has been one of the lead organizers for many of the largest recent protests in our area. As an elected official, Sally has served as a City Councilmember, Mayor, County Commissioner, State Assemblymember, and now is Chair of the State Board of Equalization and serves as a member of the California Franchise Tax Board. A lifelong advocate for people in need, Sally has worked tirelessly serving our communities by working to stop wage theft, empowering undocumented Californians, securing funding and access for teen pregnancy prevention and reproductive services, leading gun violence reduction measures, and working to provide compassionate aid to people that are homeless, or have been forced into refugee or migrant status.
CHRISTOPHER COOK is an author and award-winning investigative journalist based in San Francisco. His writing has appeared in numerous national publications such as The Atlantic, The Economist, Mother Jones, The Nation, and The Progressive. Christopher won an Aronson Award for an investigative report on welfare agencies, and a Project Censored Award. He recently published an essay relevant to our discussion: It’s Time for a National Mobilization Against Fascism.
PAUL GEORGE has been the director of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center for the past 35 years, in which time he has organized some of the largest protests to take place on the Peninsula. Paul has been a dedicated grassroots activist and organizer for over 56 years. His work has taken him from ground zero at the Nevada Nuclear Weapons Test Site to the war zones of Central America. Paul has been hosting the monthly program Other Voices for nearly 30 years, starting as a lecture series held in PPJC’s offices, then to a TV studio, and now on Zoom.
Conversation Facilitators
Sally Lieber • Christopher Cook • Paul George
Special Guests: YOU!
Tuesday, September 30, 7:00 PM
Zoom Webinar • Advance Registration Required • https://bit.ly/rsvpSept30
We have protested by the millions, in venues large, small and tiny, month after month since MAGA returned to power, with barely a notice from the mainstream media. We have demanded “No Kings” and “No to Fascism” only to see the MAGA march to authoritarianism advance and, indeed, worsen. What can we do now to build on the incredible energy already manifested by our resistance?
The history of protest movements in this country shows us we have a lot of tools available to us, but what meets this particular moment? Boycotts? Strikes? Tax resistance? A mass march on Washington? Something entirely new and untried? What do you want to see happen, both locally and nationally?
For this special edition of Other Voices, PPJC’s monthly conversation for activists, we’re going to change things up a bit. After a brief conversation among our facilitators, we’ll open up the lines to hear from you. What are your ideas for creative protest?
SALLY LIEBER has been one of the lead organizers for many of the largest recent protests in our area. As an elected official, Sally has served as a City Councilmember, Mayor, County Commissioner, State Assemblymember, and now is Chair of the State Board of Equalization and serves as a member of the California Franchise Tax Board. A lifelong advocate for people in need, Sally has worked tirelessly serving our communities by working to stop wage theft, empowering undocumented Californians, securing funding and access for teen pregnancy prevention and reproductive services, leading gun violence reduction measures, and working to provide compassionate aid to people that are homeless, or have been forced into refugee or migrant status.
CHRISTOPHER COOK is an author and award-winning investigative journalist based in San Francisco. His writing has appeared in numerous national publications such as The Atlantic, The Economist, Mother Jones, The Nation, and The Progressive. Christopher won an Aronson Award for an investigative report on welfare agencies, and a Project Censored Award. He recently published an essay relevant to our discussion: It’s Time for a National Mobilization Against Fascism.
PAUL GEORGE has been the director of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center for the past 35 years, in which time he has organized some of the largest protests to take place on the Peninsula. Paul has been a dedicated grassroots activist and organizer for over 56 years. His work has taken him from ground zero at the Nevada Nuclear Weapons Test Site to the war zones of Central America. Paul has been hosting the monthly program Other Voices for nearly 30 years, starting as a lecture series held in PPJC’s offices, then to a TV studio, and now on Zoom.
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/whats-next-for...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 25, 2025 1:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network