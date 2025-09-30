top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/30/2025
Peninsula Government & Elections

What’s Next for the Resistance? A Community Conversation (Zoom Webinar)

Graphic for PPJC's 9/30 Webinar
original image (1200x635)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time:
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
Location Details:
Zoom Webinar - Advance Registration Required
https://bit.ly/rsvpSept30
With the president threatening our very right to protest, where do we take our movement next? Join us for a community conversation to share your thoughts and ideas.

Conversation Facilitators
Sally Lieber • Christopher Cook • Paul George
Special Guests: YOU!

Tuesday, September 30, 7:00 PM
Zoom Webinar • Advance Registration Required • https://bit.ly/rsvpSept30


We have protested by the millions, in venues large, small and tiny, month after month since MAGA returned to power, with barely a notice from the mainstream media. We have demanded “No Kings” and “No to Fascism” only to see the MAGA march to authoritarianism advance and, indeed, worsen. What can we do now to build on the incredible energy already manifested by our resistance?

The history of protest movements in this country shows us we have a lot of tools available to us, but what meets this particular moment? Boycotts? Strikes? Tax resistance? A mass march on Washington? Something entirely new and untried? What do you want to see happen, both locally and nationally?

For this special edition of Other Voices, PPJC’s monthly conversation for activists, we’re going to change things up a bit. After a brief conversation among our facilitators, we’ll open up the lines to hear from you. What are your ideas for creative protest?

SALLY LIEBER has been one of the lead organizers for many of the largest recent protests in our area. As an elected official, Sally has served as a City Councilmember, Mayor, County Commissioner, State Assemblymember, and now is Chair of the State Board of Equalization and serves as a member of the California Franchise Tax Board. A lifelong advocate for people in need, Sally has worked tirelessly serving our communities by working to stop wage theft, empowering undocumented Californians, securing funding and access for teen pregnancy prevention and reproductive services, leading gun violence reduction measures, and working to provide compassionate aid to people that are homeless, or have been forced into refugee or migrant status.

CHRISTOPHER COOK is an author and award-winning investigative journalist based in San Francisco. His writing has appeared in numerous national publications such as The Atlantic, The Economist, Mother Jones, The Nation, and The Progressive. Christopher won an Aronson Award for an investigative report on welfare agencies, and a Project Censored Award. He recently published an essay relevant to our discussion: ​It’s Time for a National Mobilization Against Fascism.

PAUL GEORGE has been the director of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center for the past 35 years, in which time he has organized some of the largest protests to take place on the Peninsula. Paul has been a dedicated grassroots activist and organizer for over 56 years. His work has taken him from ground zero at the Nevada Nuclear Weapons Test Site to the war zones of Central America. Paul has been hosting the monthly program Other Voices for nearly 30 years, starting as a lecture series held in PPJC’s offices, then to a TV studio, and now on Zoom.
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/whats-next-for...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 25, 2025 1:36PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code