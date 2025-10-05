top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/5/2025
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Virtual Screening of the film "Severed" + Panel discussion

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Donkeysaddle Projects
Location Details:
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/yCgsvWSdQteVt6p1fAtoOA#/registration
Donkeysaddle Projects, New Disabled South, and Adalah Justice Project will launch a month-long campaign with a virtual screening of the new short documentary Severed, followed by a discussion linking Palestine and disability justice. The discussion will feature Mohamad Saleh (protagonist and co-producer of "Severed"), Dom Kelly (ED of New Disabled South), Sandra Tamari (ED of Adalah Justice Project) and Jen Deerinwater (ED of Crushing Colonialism)

Produced by Donkeysaddle Projects, +972 Magazine, and The Nation in partnership with Just Vision, Severed (2025) follows the story of Mohamad Saleh, a teenager from Gaza who lost his leg at 12 and survived five Israeli military assaults. In those attacks, he lost his home, close family members, and best friends. His story is not only one of personal loss, but a reflection of the thousands of Palestinians disabled by Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Following the screening, there will be a live panel discussion with Severed protagonist and co-producer, Mohammad Salah, Executive Director of New Disabled South, Dom Kelly, Executive Director of Adalah Justice Project, Sandra Tamari, and Founding Executive Director of Crushing Colonialism,’ Jen Deerinwater.

As we near the second anniversary of the relentless genocide in Gaza, our panel will dig deep and connect the linkages between the disability justice movement in the US and the mass disabling of Palestinians occurring in Gaza right now.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 24, 2025 5:56PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$130.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code