Virtual Screening of the film "Severed" + Panel discussion

Sunday, October 05, 2025

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Screening

Donkeysaddle Projects

Donkeysaddle Projects, New Disabled South, and Adalah Justice Project will launch a month-long campaign with a virtual screening of the new short documentary Severed, followed by a discussion linking Palestine and disability justice. The discussion will feature Mohamad Saleh (protagonist and co-producer of "Severed"), Dom Kelly (ED of New Disabled South), Sandra Tamari (ED of Adalah Justice Project) and Jen Deerinwater (ED of Crushing Colonialism)



Produced by Donkeysaddle Projects, +972 Magazine, and The Nation in partnership with Just Vision, Severed (2025) follows the story of Mohamad Saleh, a teenager from Gaza who lost his leg at 12 and survived five Israeli military assaults. In those attacks, he lost his home, close family members, and best friends. His story is not only one of personal loss, but a reflection of the thousands of Palestinians disabled by Israel’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.



Following the screening, there will be a live panel discussion with Severed protagonist and co-producer, Mohammad Salah, Executive Director of New Disabled South, Dom Kelly, Executive Director of Adalah Justice Project, Sandra Tamari, and Founding Executive Director of Crushing Colonialism,’ Jen Deerinwater.



As we near the second anniversary of the relentless genocide in Gaza, our panel will dig deep and connect the linkages between the disability justice movement in the US and the mass disabling of Palestinians occurring in Gaza right now.