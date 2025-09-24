From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Saving the Everglades from Eco Destruction by "Alligator Alcatraz" - The Fight to Come
Date:
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Center for Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Online
Teach-in by the Center for Biological Diversity
Their legal fight against the polluting, destructive detention center "Alligator Alcatraz"
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at 11 a.m. PT
RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/hUjVJv7wK0-EkFUEJynJrQ2
The fight to save the Everglades from the cruelly named "Alligator Alcatraz" is far from over. The Center's lawyers are preparing for the next round of litigation in the trial and appellate courts.
Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET for a special inside look at our legal fight against this polluting, destructive detention center and what lies ahead in defending the world-famous Everglades ecosystem.
This webinar is your opportunity to dive deeper into the Center's critical work, see how your support makes a difference, and find out how you can help drive the next phase of this lifesaving campaign.
PHOTO: Center for Biological Diversity webpage
For more information: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/hUjVJv...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 24, 2025 5:24PM
