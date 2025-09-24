top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/30/2025
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Saving the Everglades from Eco Destruction by "Alligator Alcatraz" - The Fight to Come

Online
original image (811x426)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Center for Biological Diversity
Location Details:
Online
Teach-in by the Center for Biological Diversity

Their legal fight against the polluting, destructive detention center "Alligator Alcatraz"

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at 11 a.m. PT

RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/hUjVJv7wK0-EkFUEJynJrQ2

The fight to save the Everglades from the cruelly named "Alligator Alcatraz" is far from over. The Center's lawyers are preparing for the next round of litigation in the trial and appellate courts.

Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET for a special inside look at our legal fight against this polluting, destructive detention center and what lies ahead in defending the world-famous Everglades ecosystem.

This webinar is your opportunity to dive deeper into the Center's critical work, see how your support makes a difference, and find out how you can help drive the next phase of this lifesaving campaign.

PHOTO: Center for Biological Diversity webpage
For more information: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/hUjVJv...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 24, 2025 5:24PM
§
by Center for Biological Diversity
Wed, Sep 24, 2025 5:24PM
center_for_biological_diversity.jpg
https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/hUjVJv...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code