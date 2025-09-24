top
San Francisco Anti-War Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine NOW!

Close Gitmo & Stop Deportations San Francisco Flyer October 1st, 2025
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 01, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
Mission Street @ 22nd Street San Francisco, CA
Close Gitmo! Dismantle the mass deportation machine! Invest in our beloved communities NOW!

Come join us in community with human rights defenders around the world on another 1st Wednesday monthly Close Guantánamo Global Vigil!

Wednesday, October 1st at 6PM
At the corner of Mission St. @22nd St.
Mission District, San Francisco

End the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo! Stop the cruel, inhumane, unlawful detentions and deportations NOW! Shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” NOW!
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 24, 2025 4:02PM
§Global vigils flyer for October 1st, 2025
by Gavrilah
Wed, Sep 24, 2025 4:02PM
sm_gitmo_global_vigils_october_2025.jpg
original image (799x1034)
Vigils held in NYC, LA, Detroit, Portland, DC, Mexico, London Brussels and more!
https://aiusagroup30.org
