Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine NOW!

Date:

Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

Mission Street @ 22nd Street San Francisco, CA

Close Gitmo! Dismantle the mass deportation machine! Invest in our beloved communities NOW!



Come join us in community with human rights defenders around the world on another 1st Wednesday monthly Close Guantánamo Global Vigil!



Wednesday, October 1st at 6PM

At the corner of Mission St. @22nd St.

Mission District, San Francisco



End the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo! Stop the cruel, inhumane, unlawful detentions and deportations NOW! Shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” NOW!