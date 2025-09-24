Gold Trump Epstein Protest Statue Removed and Replaced by a Giant Trump... by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (09-24) – A satirical life-sized gold colored statue on a faux marble base depicting Donald Trump holding hands while jumping with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein titled “Best Friends Forever” appeared on the National Mall outside the Capitol during the early morning hours on September 23. The sculpture is one in a series of politically themed works critical of Trump that were created and have been placed in public spaces by an anonymous group, much to the chagrin no doubt of the president, who in this case continues to distance himself from the convicted sex offender.



At the base of the sculpture “honoring Friendship Month” a plaque reading “We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.” The statue mocking Trump was removed early this morning by the National Park Service. It surely hit a thin-skinned presidential nerve.



One gentleman disappointed by its removal before he could see it in person related that his family during WWII in Holland were rounded up and sent to Auschwitz and that while he couldn’t do anything then, he was compelled to act now to stop a Trump dictatorship.



His remark was about a widely reported statement that Trump made on Monday during an oval office press conference when asked about his law enforcement crackdown in Washington, Trump responded that “People are saying ‘He’s a dictator, He’s a dictator.’ A lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator. I don’t like a dictator, I’m not a dictator, I am a man with great common sense and a smart person. And when I see what’s happening to our cities, and then you send in troops and instead of being praised, they’re saying, ‘You’re trying to take over the republic.’ These people are sick.”



As the statue was being unceremoniously removed, a new three-story photographic portrait of a scowling Trump, a familiar type that a dictator would install, was being placed on the Department of Labor building’s façade as part of a new tableau that also featured an American flag and Theodore Roosevelt who established the Department of Commerce and Labor in 1903. The photo banners also included the motto “American Workers First” printed below their faces.



The display within sight of the U.S. Capitol is evocative of an autocrat’s personality cult the likes of which would be right at home in North Korea but not in America and especially not along, of all streets, Constitution Avenue.



A motto like “American Workers First” begs the question of why Trump signed Executive Order 14251 earlier this year that stripped one million federal employees of their collective bargaining rights and through Elon Musk and DOGE minions who fired tens of thousands of federal workers. The motto rings hollow and is there purely for propaganda purposes as it has no meaning or use other than as a smoke screen. Tell it to those who have lost their jobs.



The Epstein theme, no matter how much Trump would like it to go away, appears again within view of his massive portrait just across the street where a reproduction of his purported Epstein birthday card drawing with its crudely rendered nude woman is prominently pasted to an electrical box.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

Trump-Epstein statue photo by Robin Galbraith



© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide





