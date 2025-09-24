top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Prologis, Amazon, Racist Bay View Scams, SF Mayor Lurie & Billionaire CEO Hamid Moghad

by LVP
Wed, Sep 24, 2025 12:52PM
Billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie's crony Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam has been given full support to build a major Amazon warehouse in the Bay View that will pollute and contaminate the working class commuity. Moghadam set up a fake community advisory board of only Black residents to push the development and now one of them Inez blows the whistle on this racist scam.
Luries Pal Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam Wants To Pollute The Bay View With Amazon Warehouse
The residents of San Francisco Bay View Hunters Point have been fighting environmental racism for decades at the shipyard and in the community. Now, the new mayor Daniel Lurie is pushing a plan by his billionaire crony Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam to build a major Amazon facility in the Bay View community. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has been fighting the struggle of San Francisco Amazon workers to get a union contract for years.

Moghadam and his company Prologis's Bay View project according to residents would bring massive additional pollution and contamination of the working class community. The more than 2 million square feet of the Gateway Project will be located on 17 acres in Bayview (Toland & Kirkwood) San Francisco.

It would include a two multi-story buildings for PDR (Production, Distribution, Repair), logistics, retail, and parking.

Inez, a community activist was recruited by Moghdam and Prologis to be part of a community advisory committee to push the development. Inez was unaware that other community members were fighting the Amazon facility because it would increase the pollution and also allow union busting Amazon to move their operations to a new site.

She was also offered tickets to events and other bribes to be part of the logistics community advisory committee.

Moghdam also only set up this group in the Black community and did not bring in other community members into his advisory board according to Inez.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos has also been fighting the San Francisco Amazon workers from getting a contract and has a record of flagrant union busting in the US and throughout the world.

SF Mayor Lurie and his planning department are also pushing this project despite wide opposition in the community and his planning commission is stacked with supporters of billionaire developers who want to make San Francisco a West Coast Manhattan.

§Prologis CEO Hamid Maghadam Who Is A Crony Of SF Mayor Daniel Lurie
by LVP
Wed, Sep 24, 2025 12:52PM
Madhadam Set Up A Black Advisory Board To Push His Project In Bay View
original image (2000x1405)
Daniel Lurie's billionaire pal Hamid Moghadam who is CEO of Prologis set up a Black advisory committee to push his polluting Amazon project in Bay View. He wants to continue to pollute the working class community and help the union buster Bezos and an Amazon warehouse.
https://youtu.be/ZAlkxuSsPX8
§The Bay View Community Is Rallying Against Hamid Madhadam's Amazon Warehouse
by LVP
Wed, Sep 24, 2025 12:52PM
sm_prologis_rally.jpg
original image (1284x1602)
The Bay View is rallying against Lurie's push for Prologis billionaire CEO Hamid Madhadam's Amazon warehouse project.
https://youtu.be/ZAlkxuSsPX8
§SF Mayor Daniel Lurie's Billionaire Cabal Now Running SF
by LVP
Wed, Sep 24, 2025 12:52PM
sm_luries_billionaire_pals.jpg
original image (1920x1280)
SF Mayor Daniel Lurie has now put his billionaire cabal in direct charge of San Francisco. His cronies want to eliminate any oversight and community control while privatizing public resources like Golden Gate Park. He also wants to use his "Family Zoning Plan" to bulldoze rent controlled apartments.
https://youtu.be/ZAlkxuSsPX8
§Billionaire Bezo's Amazon Is Continuing Union Busting In San Francisco
by LVP
Wed, Sep 24, 2025 12:52PM
San Francisco Amazon Workers Rally For A Contract & Union Rights
SF Mayor Lurie wants his pal Prologis billionaire CEO Hamid Madhadam to build an Amazon warehouse in the San Francisco Bay View even though I will further pollute the community and also create gridlock for the neighborhood. Lurie's hand picked "Planning Commission" is run by shills for the billionaires that Lurie has put in charge of San Francisco. Lurie opposes the right of a union for the Amazon workers and is pushing ahead with the union busting project.
https://youtu.be/ZAlkxuSsPX8
