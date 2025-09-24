Billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie's crony Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam has been given full support to build a major Amazon warehouse in the Bay View that will pollute and contaminate the working class commuity. Moghadam set up a fake community advisory board of only Black residents to push the development and now one of them Inez blows the whistle on this racist scam.

The residents of San Francisco Bay View Hunters Point have been fighting environmental racism for decades at the shipyard and in the community. Now, the new mayor Daniel Lurie is pushing a plan by his billionaire crony Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam to build a major Amazon facility in the Bay View community. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has been fighting the struggle of San Francisco Amazon workers to get a union contract for years.Moghadam and his company Prologis's Bay View project according to residents would bring massive additional pollution and contamination of the working class community. The more than 2 million square feet of the Gateway Project will be located on 17 acres in Bayview (Toland & Kirkwood) San Francisco.It would include a two multi-story buildings for PDR (Production, Distribution, Repair), logistics, retail, and parking.Inez, a community activist was recruited by Moghdam and Prologis to be part of a community advisory committee to push the development. Inez was unaware that other community members were fighting the Amazon facility because it would increase the pollution and also allow union busting Amazon to move their operations to a new site.She was also offered tickets to events and other bribes to be part of the logistics community advisory committee.Moghdam also only set up this group in the Black community and did not bring in other community members into his advisory board according to Inez.Amazon's Jeff Bezos has also been fighting the San Francisco Amazon workers from getting a contract and has a record of flagrant union busting in the US and throughout the world.SF Mayor Lurie and his planning department are also pushing this project despite wide opposition in the community and his planning commission is stacked with supporters of billionaire developers who want to make San Francisco a West Coast Manhattan.