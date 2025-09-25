From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fresno Pesticide Reform Coalition
Thursday, September 25, 2025
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Meeting
Californians for Pesticide Reform
Fresno Building Healthy Communities, 367 N 1st St, Fresno
Join us in planning our next steps to reduce pesticide harms in Fresno!
The CPR coalition works to protect public health & support sustainable agriculture by building a diverse statewide movement to change pesticide policies.
https://www.pesticidereform.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3272509566...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 23, 2025 10:39PM
