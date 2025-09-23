From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Casey Goonan, UC Berkeley freedom firebomber sentenced to 19 years by federal jury
Casey Goonan sentenced
Demand freedom for Casey Goonan, “scholar activist” unjustly arrested for a series of arson attacks in Berkeley
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network