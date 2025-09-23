NNU CNA nurses at Kaiser protested throughout the state of California against layoffs and the introduction of AI leading to job losses and a threat to the patients.

In a statewide action on September 23, 2025 Kaiser hospital nursers who are members of NNU CNA throughout California rallied against the layoffs and introduction Of AI which they said will threat patient care throughout the system. In San Francisco at the Kaiser hospital on Geary St. nurses talked about how they are being affected by the layoffs and why the $18 billion that Kaiser made in profit is not going to bringing in new beds and building a new hospital in San Francisco.They also reported that Kaiser is using AI to get rid of real people responding to patients requests and instead are using AI robots to answer their questions. They also reported that there is no regulation in the introduction of AI at the Kaiser hospitals.Additional Media:CNA Kaiser Nurses Rally In San Rafael Against Layoffs & AI Which Threatens Quality Of TreatmentCNA NNU Kaisers Nurses and Supporters Rally & Protest Layoffs and Use Of AI To Eliminate Nursing Staff In San Rafael & Kaiser SystemAI Technology Raises Concerns Among Nurses at Kaiser Permanente"Life & Death Issue" For Patients & Nurses At Kaiser: NNU-CNA Nurses Speak Out As Contract ExpiresAHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & PatientsUCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus PandemicNo More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's HospitalGlobal Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak OutCOVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & SafetyNurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom EnforceCal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare WorkersCWA UPTE & CNA Workers Protest Layoffs & UC's War On Workers & The Community At UC Parnassus HospitalBosses & Regents Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Unions & WorkersUCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & RegentsChildren’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut planNo More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & CompensationKaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health servicesProduction of Labor Video Project