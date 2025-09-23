From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CNA SF Kaiser Nurses Protest Layoffs & AI Replacing Workers, Threatening Patients' Health
NNU CNA nurses at Kaiser protested throughout the state of California against layoffs and the introduction of AI leading to job losses and a threat to the patients.
In a statewide action on September 23, 2025 Kaiser hospital nursers who are members of NNU CNA throughout California rallied against the layoffs and introduction Of AI which they said will threat patient care throughout the system. In San Francisco at the Kaiser hospital on Geary St. nurses talked about how they are being affected by the layoffs and why the $18 billion that Kaiser made in profit is not going to bringing in new beds and building a new hospital in San Francisco.
They also reported that Kaiser is using AI to get rid of real people responding to patients requests and instead are using AI robots to answer their questions. They also reported that there is no regulation in the introduction of AI at the Kaiser hospitals.
Additional Media:
CNA Kaiser Nurses Rally In San Rafael Against Layoffs & AI Which Threatens Quality Of Treatment
https://youtu.be/NvXkin-eKks
CNA NNU Kaisers Nurses and Supporters Rally & Protest Layoffs and Use Of AI To Eliminate Nursing Staff In San Rafael & Kaiser System
https://youtu.be/DUidymE9Ytk
AI Technology Raises Concerns Among Nurses at Kaiser Permanente
https://cryptorank.io/news/feed/2ae6e-ai-technology-raises-concerns-among-nurses
"Life & Death Issue" For Patients & Nurses At Kaiser: NNU-CNA Nurses Speak Out As Contract Expires
https://youtu.be/9HGzdRNOyIo
AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A&t=1s
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
CWA UPTE & CNA Workers Protest Layoffs & UC's War On Workers & The Community At UC Parnassus Hospital
https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8
Bosses & Regents Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Unions & Workers
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M
UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
They also reported that Kaiser is using AI to get rid of real people responding to patients requests and instead are using AI robots to answer their questions. They also reported that there is no regulation in the introduction of AI at the Kaiser hospitals.
Additional Media:
CNA Kaiser Nurses Rally In San Rafael Against Layoffs & AI Which Threatens Quality Of Treatment
https://youtu.be/NvXkin-eKks
CNA NNU Kaisers Nurses and Supporters Rally & Protest Layoffs and Use Of AI To Eliminate Nursing Staff In San Rafael & Kaiser System
https://youtu.be/DUidymE9Ytk
AI Technology Raises Concerns Among Nurses at Kaiser Permanente
https://cryptorank.io/news/feed/2ae6e-ai-technology-raises-concerns-among-nurses
"Life & Death Issue" For Patients & Nurses At Kaiser: NNU-CNA Nurses Speak Out As Contract Expires
https://youtu.be/9HGzdRNOyIo
AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A&t=1s
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
CWA UPTE & CNA Workers Protest Layoffs & UC's War On Workers & The Community At UC Parnassus Hospital
https://youtu.be/Oc-GHRVHpq8
Bosses & Regents Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oakland Children's Hospital Unions & Workers
https://youtu.be/anpQQP9Wl7M
UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/xytAwifxZSc
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network