California San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

CNA SF Kaiser Nurses Protest Layoffs & AI Replacing Workers, Threatening Patients' Health

by LVP
Tue, Sep 23, 2025 4:28PM
NNU CNA nurses at Kaiser protested throughout the state of California against layoffs and the introduction of AI leading to job losses and a threat to the patients.
NNU CNA nurses at Kaiser protested throughout the state of California against layoffs and the introduction of AI leading to job losses an...
original image (2414x2649)
In a statewide action on September 23, 2025 Kaiser hospital nursers who are members of NNU CNA throughout California rallied against the layoffs and introduction Of AI which they said will threat patient care throughout the system. In San Francisco at the Kaiser hospital on Geary St. nurses talked about how they are being affected by the layoffs and why the $18 billion that Kaiser made in profit is not going to bringing in new beds and building a new hospital in San Francisco.

They also reported that Kaiser is using AI to get rid of real people responding to patients requests and instead are using AI robots to answer their questions. They also reported that there is no regulation in the introduction of AI at the Kaiser hospitals.

§SF Kaiser Nurses Rally Against Layoffs & AI Detroying Jobs & Threatening Patient Safety
by LVP
Tue, Sep 23, 2025 4:28PM
sm_img_2831.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Kaiser hospital nurses rallied throughout California against the nurse layoffs by Kaiser and the growing threat of AI being used to eliminate the jobs of real workers and replacing them with AI robots which they say is a serious problem for patient care.
https://youtu.be/xytAwifxZSc
