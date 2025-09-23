Thursday 9/2512pmWe will March from the immigration court at 630 Sansome to the Israeli Consulate in SF.The call has gone out around the world for immediate action. This March will be in solidarity with ongoing actions, blockades, and marches internationally.We will not be silent, we will stay with Gaza. We will resist ICE.This is the beginning of a long path of resistance that will be waged deep into 2026."Break the blockade or we break the economy" will be the last warning!