From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
March on the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco
Date:
Thursday, September 25, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Steve Burren
Location Details:
Meeting at 630 Sansome St, San Francisco. Marching to Israeli Consulate at 456 Montgomery St.
Thursday 9/25
12pm
We will March from the immigration court at 630 Sansome to the Israeli Consulate in SF.
The call has gone out around the world for immediate action. This March will be in solidarity with ongoing actions, blockades, and marches internationally.
We will not be silent, we will stay with Gaza. We will resist ICE.
This is the beginning of a long path of resistance that will be waged deep into 2026.
"Break the blockade or we break the economy" will be the last warning!
https://www.instagram.com/p/DO7Kq6WAVhM
12pm
We will March from the immigration court at 630 Sansome to the Israeli Consulate in SF.
The call has gone out around the world for immediate action. This March will be in solidarity with ongoing actions, blockades, and marches internationally.
We will not be silent, we will stay with Gaza. We will resist ICE.
This is the beginning of a long path of resistance that will be waged deep into 2026.
"Break the blockade or we break the economy" will be the last warning!
https://www.instagram.com/p/DO7Kq6WAVhM
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 23, 2025 1:39PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network