From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
3rd Annual Hollister Powwow & Native Gathering
Date:
Friday, November 07, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Indigenous Nations Diversity Network
Location Details:
Bolado Park, 9000 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos
🆓 FREE community event! 3RD ANNUAL HOLLISTER POWWOW & NATIVE GATHERING is coming November 7-9, 2025!
🕕 EVENT SCHEDULE:
Friday 6PM: Ceremonial Evening & Bear Dance
Saturday 10AM-9:45PM: Powwow & Indigenous Fashion Show
Sunday 10AM-6PM: Powwow
📍 LOCATION: Bolado Park, Tres Pinos - on the ancestral land of the Mutsun Ohlone people
✨ Featuring the FIRST Indigenous Fashion Show in San Benito County!
🏕️ Camping available Friday & Saturday nights at the park
🛍️ Vendors throughout the weekend
🪶 Powwow & Ceremonial Dances
🎯 Games & Activities
📖 Poetry Readings
🎨 Arts & Crafts
👶 Children's Activities
🎟️ Raffle with Prizes
🕕 EVENT SCHEDULE:
Friday 6PM: Ceremonial Evening & Bear Dance
Saturday 10AM-9:45PM: Powwow & Indigenous Fashion Show
Sunday 10AM-6PM: Powwow
📍 LOCATION: Bolado Park, Tres Pinos - on the ancestral land of the Mutsun Ohlone people
✨ Featuring the FIRST Indigenous Fashion Show in San Benito County!
🏕️ Camping available Friday & Saturday nights at the park
🛍️ Vendors throughout the weekend
🪶 Powwow & Ceremonial Dances
🎯 Games & Activities
📖 Poetry Readings
🎨 Arts & Crafts
👶 Children's Activities
🎟️ Raffle with Prizes
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5195006877...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 23, 2025 10:44AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network