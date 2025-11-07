3rd Annual Hollister Powwow & Native Gathering

Date:

Friday, November 07, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Indigenous Nations Diversity Network

Location Details:

Bolado Park, 9000 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos

🆓 FREE community event! 3RD ANNUAL HOLLISTER POWWOW & NATIVE GATHERING is coming November 7-9, 2025!



🕕 EVENT SCHEDULE:



Friday 6PM: Ceremonial Evening & Bear Dance



Saturday 10AM-9:45PM: Powwow & Indigenous Fashion Show



Sunday 10AM-6PM: Powwow



📍 LOCATION: Bolado Park, Tres Pinos - on the ancestral land of the Mutsun Ohlone people



✨ Featuring the FIRST Indigenous Fashion Show in San Benito County!

🏕️ Camping available Friday & Saturday nights at the park

🛍️ Vendors throughout the weekend

🪶 Powwow & Ceremonial Dances

🎯 Games & Activities

📖 Poetry Readings

🎨 Arts & Crafts

👶 Children's Activities

🎟️ Raffle with Prizes