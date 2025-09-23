From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pajaro Valley Youth Photovoice Project Reception
Date:
Thursday, October 09, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Regeneración - Pájaro Valley Climate Action
Location Details:
Somos, 112 E. Beach St, Watsonville
**Español abajo**
Please join Regeneración for the opening reception of a gallery of local high school student’s photos of the Pajaro Valley and hear from them about what they see are the challenges and strengths of their community.
Twelve students from the Pajaro Valley participated in a series of five Workshops in Summer 2025. The Workshops focused on building students' knowledge of topics such as climate change, infrastructure, air quality, and environmental justice.
Students were given weekly assignments to take photos in their community and come back the next week and use their photos as discussion points for what they see as challenges and strengths of their community. These discussions were conducted by Regeneración staff with the support of UC Santa Cruz faculty from various departments including the Arts, Education, and Mathematics Departments.
The Gallery at Somos will feature 24 photos taken by the 12 students that we hope will spur discussions among viewers and create spaces to for students to share their thoughts about their community.
This project was funded by The River Network and supported by SOMOS and UC Santa Cruz's Climate Action Arts Network and Mathematics and Education Departments.
Light refreshments will be served.
Email info [at] regenerationpajarovalley.org with questions.
Location: Somos 112 E. Beach St, Watsonville CA 95076
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Date: October 9, 2025
Free Registration: https://bit.ly/2025PV
Español
Únase a Regeneración para una recepción de apertura de una galería de fotos de estudiantes de preparatoria locales del Valle de Pájaro y escúchelos hablar sobre lo que ven como los desafíos y las fortalezas de su comunidad.
Doce estudiantes de preparatoria del Valle de Pájaro participaron en una serie de cinco talleres durante el verano de 2025. Los talleres se centraron en fortalecer el conocimiento de los estudiantes sobre temas como el cambio climático, la infraestructura, la calidad del aire y la justicia ambiental. Se les asignó a los estudiantes tareas semanales para tomar fotos en su comunidad y regresar la semana siguiente para usarlas como puntos de discusión sobre los desafíos y las fortalezas de su comunidad.
Estas discusiones fueron llevadas a cabo por el personal de Regeneración y con el apoyo de miembros de la facultad de diferentes departamentos de la Universidad de Santa Cruz, incluidos los departamentos de Artes, Educación y Matemáticas.
La Galería en Somos presentará 24 fotos tomadas por los 12 estudiantes, que esperamos fomenten discusiones entre los espectadores y creen espacios para que los estudiantes compartan sus ideas sobre su comunidad.
Este proyecto fue financiado por The River Network y apoyado por SOMOS, la red de la Universidad de California de la de Artes de Acción Climática y por los Departamentos de Matemáticas y Educación.
Se servirán refrigerios.
Envíe un correo electrónico a info@regeneraciónpajarovalley.org si tiene preguntas.
Ubicación: Somos 112 E. Beach St, Watsonville CA 95076
Techs: 9 de Octubre, 2025
Hora: 5:30-7:30pm
Registración Gratuita: https://bit.ly/2025PV
For more information: https://www.regenerationpajarovalley.org/p...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 23, 2025 10:09AM
