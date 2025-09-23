From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Housing must be affordable again!
The federal government's housing policy record – what has (not) been tackled. What measures has the outgoing federal government now put in place to counteract the long-term spiral of inflation in housing? Conclusion: The government has failed to curb housing costs. It was driven by housing policy rather than shaping it. The government's program remained largely unfulfilled.
Housing must be affordable again!
by Thomas Ritt and Lukas Tockner
- [This article posted on October 21, 2024 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://www.awblog.at/Allgemein/Wohnen-muss-wieder-leistbar-sein.]-
Housing costs have skyrocketed over the last five years! The outgoing government only responded to day-to-day problems and neglected important points in its government program. It could easily have introduced an effective rent cap and stopped fixed-term contracts. The incoming government must urgently ensure affordable housing and secure tenancies.
Expensive housing despite record construction output
Over 320,000 new apartments in just five years in Austria – even though demand was less than 250,000. A city the size of Salzburg was built too much. But despite the oversupply, prices for apartments and new private rentals continue to skyrocket. Many apartments end up on the market as pure capital investments. The boom in the commercial real estate sector is increasingly displacing subsidized housing construction. Affordable land is becoming scarce, and high construction prices make subsidized housing construction almost impossible. The proportion of subsidized construction projects among completions has fallen dramatically!
High and uncertain rents
New rental contracts in the private sector are on average 2,500 to 3,000 euros more expensive per year than those offered by cooperatives or municipalities. The price differences can be even higher, especially in metropolitan areas and tourist regions. In addition, most new contracts are limited in duration, often to three to five years. Three-quarters of new private rental contracts are fixed-term, which means uncertainty (contract renewal cannot be assumed) and unfairness (rights such as rent reviews increase the risk of non-renewal) for tenants. In addition, it often becomes unaffordable, as contract renewals are accompanied by rent increases.
Apartments as money stores
A flood of financial investments in residential real estate drove up prices. The motto “land registry instead of savings account” emerged. In the Corona years 2020 and 2021 alone, when the economy and society came to a standstill, apartment prices rose by a massive 26 percent.
Interest rate turnaround scares off institutional investors
High financing costs are slowing down commercial, privately financed residential construction. Since the interest rate turnaround in mid-2022, the concrete gold euphoria has ended; the construction boom is over. Asset managers and corporations are now investing in government bonds and other products. Real estate developers such as Signa have slipped into insolvency. In the construction industry, order books are now emptier and unemployment has already risen noticeably compared to last year.
Buying a home: Only inheritance makes it possible!
Real estate prices have more than doubled in the last decade and a half. Wages have only risen by half. Property is unaffordable for many people – buying apartments or houses is often only possible with family wealth, i.e., through inheritance or gifts.
The federal government's housing policy record – what has (not) been tackled
What measures has the outgoing federal government now put in place to counteract the long-term spiral of inflation in housing? Conclusion: The government has failed to curb housing costs. It was driven by housing policy rather than shaping it. The government's program remained largely unfulfilled. Specifically:
➕ Active eviction prevention during the pandemic
After the turquoise-green government was sworn in, lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic led to higher unemployment. Together with the tenants' association and Volkshilfe, the AK warned early on of waves of terminations and evictions. Under pressure, the government created the Wohnschirm (housing shield), which prevented eviction lawsuits – another success for the AK.
➕ Orderer principle for rental apartments brokered by real estate agents
The AK had been insisting on an orderer principle for real estate agents for years. After prolonged pressure, this came into effect in mid-2023. Since then, tenants have generally no longer had to pay commissions. There are a few minor flaws, such as isolated attempts by real estate agents and landlords to circumvent the rule, and the fact that the ordering principle does not apply to apartment purchases.
➕/➖ Late construction stimulus package with shaky foundations
Overall inflation, high energy prices, and sharp interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank slowed economic growth, especially in residential construction. Building permits for new apartments declined sharply from mid-2022 onwards. The government did not respond until spring 2024 with a construction stimulus package, but this primarily supports subsidized rental housing construction, which is positive. However, long lead times and high land prices in urban centers prevent more subsidies from actually leading to more subsidized housing construction quickly. In Vienna, social housing benefits from federal subsidies, as the housing fund will provide more land until 2026. However, it is foreseeable that not all federal states will actually be able to draw on the funds from the economic stimulus package.
➖ No effective rent control in the inflation crisis
The economic upturn following the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine triggered a sharp wave of inflation. The AK warned early on of a spiral of price increases and rent hikes. Despite widespread public response, the federal government reacted late: The rent cap, valid since January 1, 2024, excludes the most expensive (private) rents and slowed down the affordable ones, i.e., those in unencumbered cooperative apartments. A rent cap of five percent remains ineffective, as inflation is now declining noticeably for the years 2024 to 2026. This is purely cosmetic.
➖ Key points of the government program remain unaddressed
A housing rights inquiry and an amendment to tenancy law did not take place. Housing subsidies have not been reallocated. There has been no increase in the provision of public land for subsidized housing. The announced initiatives to reduce construction costs also did not take place.
Housing is a fundamental right and must be affordable!
The AK remains committed to affordable housing and has the solutions. Instead of a concrete gold boom, we need a social construction policy, i.e., affordable housing and secure living conditions. The next federal government must put housing at the top of its agenda.
1. More subsidized housing – a billion euros in housing subsidies for the states: There is a lack of affordable housing in large cities. The next government must permanently make a billion euros available to the states for housing construction! This could create 12,000 additional subsidized rental apartments each year. This billion-euro investment will ultimately finance itself through reduced unemployment in the construction industry!
2. Public land for subsidized housing and land policy: High land prices are slowing down subsidized housing construction and thus also the construction stimulus package, which is in itself appropriate. The next government should therefore register public land reserves and bundle them in a “housing support agency.” Public land may only be used for subsidized housing—and should ideally remain under public control in the long term through building lease agreements. In addition, land policy measures such as the Vienna zoning category for subsidized housing should be rolled out nationwide.
3. End of fixed-term leases: Large real estate companies and rental companies should no longer be allowed to rent on a fixed-term basis. Private individuals should be required to rent out their second and subsequent apartments on a permanent basis. As an exception, private individuals should still be allowed to rent out a single apartment on a fixed-term basis.
4. Modern, transparent tenancy law: The new tenancy law must be clear, fair, and transparent. There must be clear rent caps for the private sector. Surcharges in a reformed benchmark system must be effectively limited. In addition, it must apply to all private rental apartments that are more than 30 years old. This will not hinder new construction.
5. Penalties for rent gouging: If the permitted rent is exceeded by more than 20 percent, hefty fines should be imposed. In the future, rent gouging of more than 50 percent should be considered a criminal offense—similar to Germany, where harsh penalties await!
6. A genuine, effective rent cap: A cap on all index-based rent increases is urgently needed: CPI-linked rents – i.e., benchmark, category, and free rents – may only increase by a maximum of two percent once a year, retroactively from 2022.
Authors
Thomas Ritt is an economist and head of the Local Politics and Housing Department at the Vienna Chamber of Labor.
Lukas Tockner
Housing policy advisor at the Vienna Chamber of Labor
