Down on the Corner

Date:

Friday, October 03, 2025

Time:

7:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Flyaway Productions

Location Details:

Southeast corner of Turk and Taylor Streets in the Tenderloin

111 Taylor

San Francisco, CA 94102

October 3 - 11: Shows at 7:30pm and 8:30pm Fridays, Saturdays as well as Thursday Oct. 9



'Down on the Corner' is a work of aerial dance honoring the site of the 1966 Compton's Cafeteria Riot. Directed and choreographed by Jo Kreiter, it features a cast of queer, transgender, and female performers, original songs by Melanie DeMore and a film by Leila Weefur.



A total of ten 35-minute shows are scheduled over the course of the run: October 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each night. Audiences are invited to gather on the Southeast corner of Turk and Taylor. All shows are free with no reservation required.



While honoring one of the first documented protests of police violence against queer people anywhere in the United States, 'Down on the Corner' also serves to reimagine what the building could be today. Since 2004, 111 Taylor has been operated as a for-profit reentry service facility by GEO Group, a private prison corporation with a long record of labor abuse, human rights violations and immigrant detention.



Drawing on the scholarship of historian Susan Stryker, Down on the Corner is Kreiter's eighth artistic production exploring prison systems change. In 2017, she launched 'The Decarceration Trilogy: Dismantling the Prison Industrial Complex One Dance at a Time,' which has toured across the country from San Francisco to New York, New Orleans and Portland, Oregon.



"The collective resistance to police oppression that unfolded at the intersection of Turk and Taylor in 1966 and the subsequent involvement of 101-121 Taylor Street in the prison system are not unrelated," writes Stryker. "Both are rooted in the Tenderloin's historic function as a containment zone - its contours shaped by racial segregation, its borders enforced by often-corrupt law enforcement - in which abjected populations and criminalized behaviors, specifically those related to sexuality and gender expression, have been confined."



Free with no RSVP.