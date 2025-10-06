Protest at Peter Thiel’s “Antichrist lectures”

Date:

Monday, October 06, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Cat

Location Details:

At the Commonwealth Club.

Address: 110 The Embarcadero San Francisco, CA 94105

This is a peaceful protest.



This Monday, Tech Oligarch Peter Thiel is continuing a weekly series of four lectures addressing the topic of the biblical Antichrist. This is the final lecture of the series.

Join us for a protest this Monday October 6th, at 5PM at the Commonwealth Club



Who is Peter Thiel?

Thiel is a tech entrepreneur and investor who helped launch JD Vance into the vice presidency and has deep ties to the growing surveillance industry.



These lectures will be off-the-record. Peter Thiel has been outspoken about his opposition to democracy and he actively calls for defunding universities and public education,



Additionally, his Palantir technology has been complicit with genocide in Gaza and is being used to create a hostile police state environment in our own country.



This is our time to speak up and shine a light on this sinister figure playing kingmaker in our politics while steering our country toward a techno-feudalist future.



Be sure to invite your friends to join us in taking a stand.