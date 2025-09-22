From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Help STOP CHILD RAPE celebration in Sebastopol!
Child RAPIST Roman Polanski film being shown in Sebastopol. Urgent call to action!
Roman Polanski, renowned child rapist... having drugged and raped a 13 year old convicted and fled to Europe and since has been a serial rapist- being accused over and over by female actresses of rape and sexual assault!
One of his films his being shown currently at the Rialto cinema in Sebastopol, while the Epstein-Trump rape file corruption is at the forefront of everyone's minds!
This needs to be stopped!
We are calling on everyone to condemn the theater and its owners for their BLATANT sexist and misogynist right-winged celebration of child rape and serial rape! Please pass the word!
Condemn on social media!
Contact Female and Feminist Action groups
and Anti-Rape groups and Activists!!!
Please email the SF Gate news site and demand they cover the story
Grant Marek grant.marek [at] sfgate.com
Katie Dowd katie.dowd [at] sfgate.com
Please contact the local paper in the North Bay, The Press Democrat and demand they cover the story
Call them- 707-526-8585, Newsroom, between 8:30 am and Midnight
Annika Toernqvist, Interim Editor
annika.toernqvist [at] pressdemocrat.com
BACKGROUND
In 1977, Polanski was arrested and charged with drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl. As a result of a plea bargain, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of unlawful sex with a minor. In 1978, after learning that the judge planned to reject his plea deal and impose a prison term instead of probation, he fled to Paris. A number of other women have later accused Polanski of raping them when they were teenagers.
In 1979, Polanski in an interview he said,
"If I had killed somebody, it wouldn't have had so much appeal to the press, you see? But ... fucking, you see, and the young girls. Judges want to fuck young girls. Juries want to fuck young girls. Everyone wants to fuck young girls!" [from his Wikipedia page, under legal history- https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_Polanski ]
Further Suggested Reading
http://www.imetpolanski.com/
Roman Polanski shows the same behavior and attitude as Trump!
The showing of this movie must be stopped!
