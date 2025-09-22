top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Arts + Action Womyn

Help STOP CHILD RAPE celebration in Sebastopol!

by Samantha Geimer and Sharon Tate
Mon, Sep 22, 2025 5:17PM
Child RAPIST Roman Polanski film being shown in Sebastopol. Urgent call to action!
Child RAPIST Roman Polanski film being shown in Sebastopol. Urgent call to action!
Roman Polanski, renowned child rapist... having drugged and raped a 13 year old convicted and fled to Europe and since has been a serial rapist- being accused over and over by female actresses of rape and sexual assault!

One of his films his being shown currently at the Rialto cinema in Sebastopol, while the Epstein-Trump rape file corruption is at the forefront of everyone's minds!

This needs to be stopped!

We are calling on everyone to condemn the theater and its owners for their BLATANT sexist and misogynist right-winged celebration of child rape and serial rape! Please pass the word!

Condemn on social media!

Contact Female and Feminist Action groups
and Anti-Rape groups and Activists!!!

Please email the SF Gate news site and demand they cover the story
Grant Marek grant.marek [at] sfgate.com
Katie Dowd katie.dowd [at] sfgate.com

Please contact the local paper in the North Bay, The Press Democrat and demand they cover the story
Call them- 707-526-8585, Newsroom, between 8:30 am and Midnight

Annika Toernqvist, Interim Editor
annika.toernqvist [at] pressdemocrat.com

BACKGROUND
In 1977, Polanski was arrested and charged with drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl. As a result of a plea bargain, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of unlawful sex with a minor. In 1978, after learning that the judge planned to reject his plea deal and impose a prison term instead of probation, he fled to Paris.  A number of other women have later accused Polanski of raping them when they were teenagers.  

In 1979, Polanski in an interview he said,

"If I had killed somebody, it wouldn't have had so much appeal to the press, you see? But ... fucking, you see, and the young girls. Judges want to fuck young girls. Juries want to fuck young girls. Everyone wants to fuck young girls!" [from his Wikipedia page, under legal history- https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_Polanski ]

Further Suggested Reading
http://www.imetpolanski.com/

Roman Polanski shows the same behavior and attitude as Trump!

The showing of this movie must be stopped!
§
by Samantha Geimer and Sharon Tate
Mon, Sep 22, 2025 5:17PM
oip-2405427645.jpg
§
by Samantha Geimer and Sharon Tate
Mon, Sep 22, 2025 5:17PM
oip-658945763.jpg
§
by Samantha Geimer and Sharon Tate
Mon, Sep 22, 2025 5:17PM
oip-417833723.jpg
§
by Samantha Geimer and Sharon Tate
Mon, Sep 22, 2025 5:17PM
oip-1731420711.jpg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code