United for Disability and Climate Justice
Date:
Monday, October 27, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Location Details:
Online. Register for Zoom Link.
Daphne Frias is a 27-year-old Latina and Disability rights advocate with Cerebral Palsy. She was featured in The New York Times, Teen Vogue, and on NPR. In this talk, Daphne explains how disability rights connect to protecting the environment. She also shows how we can learn from the strength of disabled communities to fight climate change. Join this event to get inspired to achieve our climate goals from a new lens.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/united-for-di...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 22, 2025 3:50PM
