United for Disability and Climate Justice

Date:

Monday, October 27, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

City of Sunnyvale

Location Details:

Online. Register for Zoom Link.

Daphne Frias is a 27-year-old Latina and Disability rights advocate with Cerebral Palsy. She was featured in The New York Times, Teen Vogue, and on NPR. In this talk, Daphne explains how disability rights connect to protecting the environment. She also shows how we can learn from the strength of disabled communities to fight climate change. Join this event to get inspired to achieve our climate goals from a new lens.