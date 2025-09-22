ABC Boycott Protesters Support First Amendment Rights by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (09-22) – A small group of vocal Free Speech Rights activists protested and picketed outside the local studio of ABC TV affiliate WJLA channel 7 News in Arlington, Virgina on September 21 in reaction to ABC’s owner, the Disney Television Group, after it announced they would not air Jimmy Kimmel’s program because of his on-air comments regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



The activists called for passersby to boycott all Disney holdings, that includes ABC, HULU, ESPN, Disney+ and Disneyland Park for violating Kimmel’s free speech rights.



The comedian’s suspension has been heavily criticized, while his “punishment” was characterized as disproportionate and a direct attack by the network on Kimmel’s First Amendment Right of free speech for freely expressing his opinion regarding the Kirk killing.



In the interim, Trump has taken the opportunity to begin laying the groundwork of eliminating all free speech by saying among other things that it is “illegal” to criticize the president, and “When 97 percent of the stories are bad about a person, it’s no longer free speech.”



While the Kimmel fiasco has been resolved for the moment with the program’s reinstatement today, the more pressing concern of a president wanting to shut down all free speech is a greater issue.



The concept behind free speech allows for all Americans to openly express themselves as they desire. While one may disagree with the content, tone or message, that right is of inestimable value in a free and open democracy. Barring some exceptions and many court cases challenging the same, free speech as enshrined in our Constitution is a hallmark of our country and the envy of many around the globe.



To protect the rights of individuals, the framers of the constitution in 1792 added ten amendments to the original document ensuring the guarantee of those rights. The First Amendment is undoubtedly the most important in that it is the basis by which a democratic government is maintained. To see these continued attacks against those rights these past eight months has indelibly tarnished America’s standing in the world and caused great discontent and concern at home.



Attacks against free speech and the press are nothing new, however, and before the constitutional amendments were even seven years old, the first such attempt of dismantling the rights of free speech and a free press occurred. It was on July 14, 1798, when the Alien and Sedition Acts were passed during John Adams’ administration by the Federalist majority Senate at the 5th Congress (1797-1799) by the narrow margin of 44-41.



In the Acts, anyone found guilty who “…knowingly and willingly assist or aid in writing, printing, uttering or publishing any false, scandalous and malicious writing or writings against the government of the United States, or either house of the Congress of the United States or the President of the United States…” was subject to fines of $5,000 and six months to five years imprisonment.



The entire purpose of The Sedition Acts, CHAP, LXXIV, Section 1. had been to stifle political decent and discourse in favor of Adam’s Federalist policies and a looming war with France. Since that first assault, the First Amendment Right to free speech and of a free press have been tested in innumerable ways. It has always weathered those prevailing winds brought against it by despots who are opposed. The Acts later expired in March of 1801 after Thomas Jefferson was elected president.



As a precursor of things to come, and ironically perhaps, was the dismantling in February of 2021of the five-story-high 50-ton First Amendment tablet that once graced the exterior of the then Newseum on Pennsylvania Avenue. This reporter was on hand to witness the first letter “C” of Congress, on the first line of the First Amendment being removed by a construction crew when the building was converted into the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.



While the act of removal itself was a construction project in scope, the symbolism of its very public removal was hard to miss and was lamented by many who viewed it as a constant reminder of who and what we are as a people, a nation, and as a beacon to the free world.



Now, even the Defense Department is on the defense against a free press by placing new restrictions on journalists covering the Pentagon requiring them to sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports that haven’t been authorized for release. Failure to follow the new rules, journalists have been warned, will result in the revocation of their press credentials.



It is important to posit that the purpose of the Defense Department is to defend the Constitution rather than to interfere, inhibit and dictate the gathering and content of news by a free press. Nor is it the domain of any government agency in our free society to sequester free speech to turn the media into a mouthpiece of the state. This sequestration and type of intimidation is a long-practiced tactic of dictators and despots.



Another example of attempting to control the news occurred recently when both broadcast and print journalists and their agencies covering the U.S. Open in New York were asked ahead of the event not to broadcast any portion of “distractions” (read boos and heckling) from the audience when Trump was in attendance.



Much to their credit, the media did just the opposite both in their reporting and on live television that was broadcast widely where loud boos could be heard greeting Trump.



It’s not surprising, too, that the ABC News affiliate in Arlington failed to report on the protest outside of their headquarters to cover the First Amendment activists’ protest. They, instead, failed to act in their role as the public’s witness.



Instead, building management called the police as the peaceful protesters demonstrated on the public sidewalk. The responding officer was well informed and after a few questions departed assuring the activists that they were within their rights to occupy the very public sidewalk outside the highly visible entrance to the building.



This in contrast to previous protest when activists were told the sidewalk was private property and, after showing a document purportedly that reflected this, asked them to leave and go instead to the median divider on the busy boulevard.



Ironically the building abuts the elevated “Freedom Park” founded in 1996 as a joint venture with the Newseum and Freedom Forum Journalists Memorial. The park honors journalist killed while reporting and is “dedicated to the spirit of freedom and the struggle to preserve it.” Oddly, as the front of the building tries to suppress the First Amendment freedom right to protest, the park in back was created to celebrate freedom.



This while the Trump administration is busy prosecuting its marching orders as contained in the Project 2025 agenda along with his personal vindictiveness towards anyone who criticizes him, it is important to remember that in resistance it’s not the size of the crowd, it’s the size of the crisis being resisted that matters. It is the many pockets of resistance along with actions big and small across the country that will make a difference.



We all should have learned by now that we cannot and should not depend on our elected representatives or the courts to take the torch and bring about an end to this rapid march towards a Fascist state. We must instead do what we can locally as citizen participants engaged in our democracy to resist and encourage others to follow in peaceful actions to forge the change that we demand to remain a free and democratic society.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide