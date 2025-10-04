From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Trans Potluck
Date:
Saturday, October 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ TRANS POTLUCK - Saturday October 4th, 12pm - 3pm at SubRosa (703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz). Trans ppl!!! Bring ur friends!
* Make Trans Friends
* Share Food
* Build Community
Community announcements at 2pm. This can include things like board game nights or dinners, more formal planned events, or a milestone you feel like sharing with the community!
This is a dry space (no alcohol) - Masks encouraged (available at SubRosa).
Send feedback or suggestions to: sctranspotluck [at] proton.me
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8747116148...
