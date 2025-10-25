Views of Democracy: Gratitude and Hope for the Future

Saturday, October 25, 2025

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Rhythmix Cultural Works

2513 Blanding Avenue

Alameda, CA 94501

Gratitude and Hope for the Future



The country needs an informed and engaged citizenry now, more than ever. Views of Democracy: Gratitude and Hope for the Future celebrates democracy through the eyes of visual artists. Visitors will enjoy the breadth and diversity of the work–from video to sculpture and from painting to photography, textile art and mixed media. Accompanying artists’ statements, are both personal and universal and encourage reflection on democracy and citizenship. Join the artists from Views of Democracy and the leaders of Citizen Joy as we reflect on what’s next for us.



Presented by Citizen Joy. Curated by Jeff Raz and Barbara Kibbe.



Exhibit Dates: September 6th – October 25th | Exhibit Photos | Opening Reception Photos

Gallery Hours: Wednesdays 6:00-9:00pm, or by appointment.

Closing Reception: Saturday, October 25th, 3-5pm



Curator’s Statement



Views of Democracy is the culmination of more than a year of work to identify and curate a visual art exhibition that celebrates democracy. Conceptualized during 2024, most of the planning for Views of Democracy took place during an election year. We knew that – regardless of the outcome in November – our country needs an informed and engaged citizenry. Our goal was to encourage a deeper collective commitment to learn about and participate in our democratic system, shining a light on what we have to be grateful for as well as the work to be done. We were impressed by the breadth and diversity of the work submitted, and inspired by the artists’ statements, which are both personal and universal. The statements and the art give gallery visitors an opportunity to reflect on their own experience and views of democracy. In Views of Democracy, you will see a wide range of media and technique, from video to sculpture and from painting to photography, textile art and mixed media. Some of the works are representational, others are fantastical; some are abstract, others include narrative. Several pieces in the show reference traditional symbols of America, some honor public institutions and some focus specifically on joy. Joy and art can be acts of resistance.

Jeff Raz, Juror

Citizen Joy Founder



About Citizen Joy



Citizen Joy is a national coalition of artists, arts organizations and educators from all disciplines that are using art to cut through the doom and gloom about politics, explore what we have (and could lose) as citizens, and energize people to do what they can to protect democratic rights and freedoms (like voting!).



About the Curator



Jeff Raz has performed nationally and internationally and co-founded five arts organizations, including Citizen Joy. He has also written four books and twenty plays, directed dozens of theater and circus productions, and worked globally as a communications consultant. Views of Democracy is the first art exhibit that Jeff has helped create.



Artwork Credit: Kevin Daniels, “The Rights and Rites of Protest”, 2024.