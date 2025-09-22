From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israel! Stop Starving Gaza! Stop the Genocide of Palestinians!
Friday, September 26, 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Protest
Ricardo Rodent
415-309-3505
456 Montgomery Street
LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel Consulate to protest the criminal nation's terrible war crimes - sadistic starvation of babies, genocidal killing of women and children, repulsive lying of psychopathic Netanyahu, cravenly murder of aid workers, medical workers, journalists, and academics, plus indiscriminate destruction of Gaza homes, businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.
Stop the IDF!
We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.
Stop the IDF!
