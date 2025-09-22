Israel! Stop Starving Gaza! Stop the Genocide of Palestinians!

Date:

Friday, September 26, 2025

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Ricardo Rodent

Email:

Phone:

415-309-3505

Location Details:

456 Montgomery Street

LOUD NOISE ACTION at Israel Consulate to protest the criminal nation's terrible war crimes - sadistic starvation of babies, genocidal killing of women and children, repulsive lying of psychopathic Netanyahu, cravenly murder of aid workers, medical workers, journalists, and academics, plus indiscriminate destruction of Gaza homes, businesses, mosques, churches, museums, universities.



Stop the IDF!



We will create a furious ruckus. We have megaphones, trumpets, whistles, and air horns to share, plus bring your own pots and pans to beat on the barricades they set up to separate us from the Zionists inside.