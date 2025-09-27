top
East Bay Racial Justice

Yard Sale for Reparations!

3880 Brighton Ave Oakland, CA 94602 Glenview area of Oakland off of Park Ave
original image (902x1100)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Location Details:
3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland, CA 94602 (Glenview area of Oakland off of Park Ave)
Yard Sale for Reparations
Saturday, September 27th, 9am to 3pm
3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland, CA, Off Park Blvd

Lots of furniture, jewelry, home goods, quality clothing, collector items, and much more!

We are raising funds as part of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement 2025 Days of Reparations to African People, a campaign for $30,000 towards the African Liberation Movement self-determination programs of the Black Power Blueprint.

It's time for white people to take a stand so join us with our unity through reparations!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 22, 2025 10:53AM
