Yard Sale for Reparations!

Date:

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Uhuru Solidarity Movement

Location Details:

3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland, CA 94602 (Glenview area of Oakland off of Park Ave)

Lots of furniture, jewelry, home goods, quality clothing, collector items, and much more!



We are raising funds as part of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement 2025 Days of Reparations to African People, a campaign for $30,000 towards the African Liberation Movement self-determination programs of the Black Power Blueprint.



It's time for white people to take a stand so join us with our unity through reparations!