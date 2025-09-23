From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
NNU CNA Pickets at SF & Kaiser Hospitals in California
Date:
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Time:
7:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
NNU CNA
Location Details:
Kaiser Hospital San Francisco
2425 Geary St. San Francisco
2425 Geary St. San Francisco
The NNU CNA are calling for California statewide protests at all Kaiser hospitals including in San Francisco for two hours from 7:30AM to 9:30 AM
For more information: http://www.nationalnursesunited.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 22, 2025 10:11AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network