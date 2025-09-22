top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

UAW 2320 & UAW Region 6 Supports Palestine Port of Oakland Action Against US Military Arms

by LVP
Mon, Sep 22, 2025 10:01AM
A press conference to support the Oakland People's Arms Embargo Renee Phelp representing UAW 2320 and UAW Region 6 spoke in support and called for an international labor boycott of Israel and against US imperialist support for the genocide.
A press conference to support the Oakland People's Arms Embargo Renee Phelp representing UAW 2320 and UAW Region 6 spoke in support and ...
original image (2000x1333)
UAW 2320 & UAW Region 6 Supported the Palestine Port Of Oakland Action and Oakland People's Arms Embargo at a press conference on September 18, 2025. UAW 2320 Renee Phelp spoke at a press conference at the Oakland airport representing her local and also UAW Region 6 which represents 120,000 workers. A action of 200 people blocked the road to the port of Oakland for two hours on September 20, 2025 in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the genocide.

Additional Media:

UAW 4811, Palestine, Zionist Attacks On UCLA & Labor: Report At UC People's Tribunal For Palestine
https://youtu.be/QJPnIwaXlEg

Labor, Democratic Rights, Zionism & The Attack On UAW 2325 With UAW 2325 Member Mimi Rosenberg
https://youtu.be/zYx5C8bXpEM

Digest of Select Statements and Positions on Matters of Public Concern by the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys UAW 2325
https://laborforpalestine.net/2023/11/26/digest-of-select-statements-and-positions-on-matters-of-public-concern-by-the-association-of-legal-aid-attorneys-uaw-2325/

ALAA Election Suspended on Ceasefire Resolution
https://theintercept.com/2023/11/17/public-defender-gaza-legal-aid-bronx-defenders/

NY Court Blocks Union From Voting On Pro-Palestine Resolution
https://therealnews.com/ny-court-blocks-union-from-voting-on-gaza-ceasefire-palestine-resolution-uaw-legal-aid

Statement on Resolution from Association of Legal Aid Attorneys (ALAA), UAW Local 2325
https://legalaidnyc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Statement-on-Resolution-from-ALAA-UAW-Local-2325.pdf

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

Histadrut: Israel’s racist “trade union”
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121


Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

For More Info:

Oakland People's Arms Embargo
https://armsembargonow.com/petition

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BwDEy8tC5V0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code