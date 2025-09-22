A press conference to support the Oakland People's Arms Embargo Renee Phelp representing UAW 2320 and UAW Region 6 spoke in support and called for an international labor boycott of Israel and against US imperialist support for the genocide.

UAW 2320 & UAW Region 6 Supported the Palestine Port Of Oakland Action and Oakland People's Arms Embargo at a press conference on September 18, 2025. UAW 2320 Renee Phelp spoke at a press conference at the Oakland airport representing her local and also UAW Region 6 which represents 120,000 workers. A action of 200 people blocked the road to the port of Oakland for two hours on September 20, 2025 in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the genocide.Additional Media:UAW 4811, Palestine, Zionist Attacks On UCLA & Labor: Report At UC People's Tribunal For PalestineLabor, Democratic Rights, Zionism & The Attack On UAW 2325 With UAW 2325 Member Mimi RosenbergDigest of Select Statements and Positions on Matters of Public Concern by the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys UAW 2325ALAA Election Suspended on Ceasefire ResolutionNY Court Blocks Union From Voting On Pro-Palestine ResolutionStatement on Resolution from Association of Legal Aid Attorneys (ALAA), UAW Local 2325The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangHistadrut: Israel’s racist “trade union”Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The PalestiniansU.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for PalestinePalestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The NazisFor More Info:Oakland People's Arms EmbargoProduction of Labor Video Project