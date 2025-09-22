From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UAW 2320 & UAW Region 6 Supports Palestine Port of Oakland Action Against US Military Arms
A press conference to support the Oakland People's Arms Embargo Renee Phelp representing UAW 2320 and UAW Region 6 spoke in support and called for an international labor boycott of Israel and against US imperialist support for the genocide.
UAW 2320 & UAW Region 6 Supported the Palestine Port Of Oakland Action and Oakland People's Arms Embargo at a press conference on September 18, 2025. UAW 2320 Renee Phelp spoke at a press conference at the Oakland airport representing her local and also UAW Region 6 which represents 120,000 workers. A action of 200 people blocked the road to the port of Oakland for two hours on September 20, 2025 in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the genocide.
Additional Media:
UAW 4811, Palestine, Zionist Attacks On UCLA & Labor: Report At UC People's Tribunal For Palestine
https://youtu.be/QJPnIwaXlEg
Labor, Democratic Rights, Zionism & The Attack On UAW 2325 With UAW 2325 Member Mimi Rosenberg
https://youtu.be/zYx5C8bXpEM
Digest of Select Statements and Positions on Matters of Public Concern by the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys UAW 2325
https://laborforpalestine.net/2023/11/26/digest-of-select-statements-and-positions-on-matters-of-public-concern-by-the-association-of-legal-aid-attorneys-uaw-2325/
ALAA Election Suspended on Ceasefire Resolution
https://theintercept.com/2023/11/17/public-defender-gaza-legal-aid-bronx-defenders/
NY Court Blocks Union From Voting On Pro-Palestine Resolution
https://therealnews.com/ny-court-blocks-union-from-voting-on-gaza-ceasefire-palestine-resolution-uaw-legal-aid
Statement on Resolution from Association of Legal Aid Attorneys (ALAA), UAW Local 2325
https://legalaidnyc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Statement-on-Resolution-from-ALAA-UAW-Local-2325.pdf
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
Histadrut: Israel’s racist “trade union”
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
For More Info:
Oakland People's Arms Embargo
https://armsembargonow.com/petition
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BwDEy8tC5V0
